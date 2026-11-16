White House counsel calls Democratic investigation threats unconstitutional, warns of ‘vigorous response’

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – White House Counsel Will Scharf characterized recent threats of Democratic congressional investigations into the Trump administration lacking “legitimate legislative purpose” as unconstitutional during a Sunday interview on Fox News.

Having swept into power following the 2026 midterm elections, several congressional Democrats have signaled they will apply their new subpoena and investigative oversight powers toward scrutinizing President Donald Trump’s business dealings, allegations of corruption, immigration enforcement policies, and connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Scharf, who serves as counsel to the president, notably sent a Nov. 9 letter to Democratic California Rep. Robert Garcia — who may soon chair the House Oversight Committee — accusing him of making “abusive and capricious threats”against the White House.

White House Counsel Will Scharf sends a characteristically measured and thoughtful letter to incoming House Oversight Chair Robert Garcia. Garcia has made several outlandish statements that extend beyond the traditional oversight role. And Scharf explains the problem with that pic.twitter.com/n3gZmc4r5p — Eric W. (@EWess92) November 11, 2026

Scharf likewise told “Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream, who played a clip of Garcia responding to the letter, that Democrats’ intent to investigate the Trump administration is “out of pettiness.”

“It’s shocking that the White House would send a letter that is clearly a threat to the Congress, a threat to me, when all we’re focused on is investigation and rooting out corruption,” Garcia says in the clip during Bream’s segment with Scharf. “The reality is that we’re not going to be intimidated by the president. We’re not going to be intimidated by anyone in our work.”

Ranking Member @RepRobertGarcia statement in response to new legal threats from White House as they try to stop Congressional Oversight: pic.twitter.com/2ymvSmr6ZX — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) November 11, 2026

“The only shocking thing is some of the terrible statements that Congressman Garcia has been making for weeks now,” Scharf responded. “He said that his desire to investigate this administration was born out of his own pettiness — pettiness is not a valid purpose to conduct oversight under our Constitution and under our laws. Congressman Garcia [and] other Democrat members of Congress are intent on threatening and intimidating members of this administration, from the president on down to the most junior staffer. If that’s the approach that they’re going to take, they’re going to be met with a vigorous response from my office and from the Department of Justice every single time.”

Scharf then explained that, while Congress has constitutional authority to conduct oversight, such efforts must be related to a “legitimate legislative purpose” as opposed to “self-aggrandizement.”

Scharf also suggested that recent oversight threats by Democrats like Garcia could result in legal action. Garcia warned administration officials on Nov. 3 to “lawyer up.”

Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA), the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and its likely next chairman after Democrats’ projected House win, posted a two word warning Tuesday night: "Lawyer up."



Garcia would succeed Rep. James Comer… pic.twitter.com/QZrtGo6Mr4 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 4, 2026

“It’s very clear under our law and under our Constitution that Congress has certain oversight powers,” Scharf added. “Those oversight powers need to be related to a legitimate legislative purpose. They can’t conduct oversight for the purpose of self-aggrandizement. They can’t conduct oversight for the purpose of threatening people. They also can’t conduct oversight for any number of other reasons that don’t tie back to that core constitutional purpose of legitimate legislative reasons to conduct their oversight process.

So, to the extent that they’re engaging in non-legislative acts that trench on the prerogatives of the executive, to the extent that they’re engaged in non-legislative acts that are attempts to threaten and intimidate young staffers, senior staffers, the president of the United States, I think there’s a lot of material there.”

(Image credit: Screenshot/Cropped/Rumble/Daily Caller News Foundation)

