Democrats to continue Epstein files investigations next year

(The Center Square) – Although congressional Republicans have wrapped up their probes into Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and what some call the federal government’s bungled release of the Epstein…

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(The Center Square) – Although congressional Republicans have wrapped up their probes into Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and what some call the federal government’s bungled release of the Epstein files, Democrats say the investigation isn’t over.

The House Oversight Committee recently released a 137-page report detailing how Epstein, who died in custody awaiting trial in 2019, and his close associate Ghislaine Maxwell evaded justice for decades “due to a wide array of governmental, institutional, and individual failures.”

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

“The evidence we uncovered makes clear that the Department of Justice must interview or re-interview key witnesses, investigate Epstein associates accused of criminal activity, and ensure survivors have access to their records,” committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said in a statement.

“Congress must also pass legislation protecting the ability of individuals with knowledge of sexual abuse and survivors to speak freely about these crimes, regardless of nondisclosure agreements.”

Other recommendations include ensuring financial institutions are fulfilling reporting requirements meant to catch and prevent illegal activities like money laundering and human trafficking. The committee found that “banks [had] turned a blind eye to clearly suspicious activities of Epstein and his close associates.”

“Notwithstanding significant limitations given the passage of time, the fact that Epstein’s crimes spanned decades, and the death of key witnesses, the Committee’s investigation was thorough,” the report concluded, referencing the committee’s review of “tens of thousands” of documents and their interviews of 19 individuals connected with Epstein.

Democrats on the committee, however, have contested the thoroughness of the investigation and announced they plan to dig deeper during the upcoming 120th Congress, where they’ll have control of both chambers.

“You didn’t hold a single public hearing. You didn’t say anything when the DOJ withheld 2.5 million missing files. You didn’t bring in [U.S. Attorney General] Todd Blanche after saying you would,” the House Oversight Committee Democrats posted on social media in reply to Comer’s announcement the investigation had ended.

“We will not allow the president and his allies to dismiss this investigation. We’re just getting started,” the lawmakers said.

Besides Blanche, Democrats have mentioned JPMorgan Chase Asset and Wealth Management CEO Mary Callahan Erdoes, FBI Director Kash Patel, and other figures connected to either Epstein’s financial dealings or the federal government’s release of the Epstein files.

The DOJ has received heavy criticism for its handling of the public release of federal files on Epstein and Maxwell.

The department failed to comply with the congressionally mandated release deadline and appeared to make excessive redactions in the millions of documents released.

Although the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act forbade redactions of relevant information unless it could potentially jeopardize victim privacy, national security, or prosecution efforts, the DOJ apparently violated that edict.

One of the uncovered redactions included information on how Epstein attempted to pay off witnesses of his sex trafficking operations and destroy evidence of his crimes, as revealed on social media by political commentator Ed Krassenstein.

The release of the files coincided with the House Oversight Committee’s investigation. Many of the 19 people who appeared before the committee were also mentioned in the files, including former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, billionaire Les Wexner, current U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and billionaire Bill Gates.

Another, billionaire Leon Black, refused to answer questions and walked out on lawmakers, later filing a lawsuit over the committee’s demands for details on Black’s nondisclosure agreements related to some of Epstein’s victims.

Despite Black and others having major financial dealings, or even self-described close friendships, with Epstein for years, all denied knowledge of the sex trafficking conducted by Epstein and Maxwell.

The committee determined in its report that “the willful ignorance of those in Epstein’s orbit enabled him to continue his offenses for so many years.”

As of Nov. 14, no arrests have been made.

The House is expected to vote before Christmas on the Epstein Files Transparency Act II, which would allow state attorneys general, victims of Epstein or his co-conspirators, and members of Congress to sue the Department of Justice for “unlawfully withholding, redacting, delaying, concealing, removing, or failing to publish Epstein-related records.”

It also gives victims the right to obtain “full, unredacted records concerning themselves or the harm they suffered” and requires the DOJ to provide prosecutors handling Epstein-related cases with unredacted versions of relevant records.