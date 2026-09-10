Weathered, not withered: Erika Kirk shares Charlie’s blueprint for suffering, living well

One week before the first anniversary of her late husband Charlie Kirk’s murder, Erika Kirk visited Christian school students in St. Joseph, Missouri, giving them a blueprint on how to suffer well…

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One week before the first anniversary of her late husband Charlie Kirk’s murder, Erika Kirk visited Christian school students in St. Joseph, Missouri, giving them a blueprint on how to suffer well and live out their God-given lives.

The Turning Point USA CEO took the stage with a light joke about the long walk to the podium before somberly reflecting on the long week she had at the trial of Charlie’s accused assassin, Tyler Robinson.

“Honestly, this feels like a heart hug that I needed after the week that myself and our family has had,” Kirk began softly. “I would much rather our country look like all of you in this room than what was in that courtroom. And again, being here is that heart hug that I need.”

With her own faith forged through unfathomable suffering since Charlie was assassinated on Sept. 10, 2025 at a public campus event at Utah Valley University, she told secondary students at St. Joseph Christian School (SJCS) to pursue what is good, true and beautiful.

“Charlie ran his race, and he ran it so well, and he ran it hard and fast,” she said. “But you guys are not called to live his life. You’re called to live your own – uniquely your own – and I want his life to encourage you to live a similar blueprint. We talked about always seeking the good, the true and the beautiful.”

Goodness, truth and beauty

Calling to mind what the Bible teaches about spiritual warfare, Kirk encouraged students to embrace God’s Word as a weapon to reveal lies and fight evil.

“I thought of Charlie and how he battled every day, and just how important it is to know God’s Word so well and so deeply that you’re able to recognize counterfeit truth. Because if you don’t have a straight stick to lay next to a crooked stick, you won’t know that it’s crooked.”

She then told students to seek what is good, true and beautiful, as Charlie did.

“For the good, I mean doing good and being good. That really strengthens your ability to be courageous,” she explained, likening the habit of doing good and being courageous to using a muscle that grows stronger with repetition.

“For the true, do not ever outsource your mind,” she implored. “High school is when you are bombarded with what to think. And social media, and your friends, and your teachers, and influencers, and politicians – there’s a lot, and Charlie would always challenge you guys to think, to really think when something is being told to you. Research it, dig deeper, debate, read good books.”

Kirk warned against getting caught up in social media and video games, which present a false reality. “X is not real life. Instagram is not real life. … Video games are not real life. They’re not, and truth does not all of a sudden become false because it is unpopular, and a lie does not become true because everyone around you repeats it.”

And for the beautiful, “suffering grief really puts this one in perspective,” she noted, encouraging students to define beauty with Scripture and be mindful of who they suffer with.

“Charlie would often say that life is actually filled with a lot of suffering, and he would say, ‘So choose wisely who you suffer with, and surround yourself with people that can help you get through it.’ But you are so blessed with this one life, one life… Days are going to be tough, sure, but soak it in because it flies by, and I don’t want you guys to be in a position where all of this becomes just a memory, and when you look back on it, you’re like, well, that actually really was a gift, that I wish I would have lived more, and absorbed it more, and enjoyed it more.”

Kirk wrapped up her talk by returning to the theme of spiritual warfare and God’s Word.

“But through all of this, I just really want to encourage you that as you go through that spiritual warfare in this life, just keep seeking God’s Word and relentlessly pursue Him. Just know that the darker this world becomes, the less complicated the assignment Christ has called all of you to have and to do and to be. So even though it feels dark, that’s good because sometimes light shines the brightest in the darkest places and in the darkest moments.”

Club America

The occasion of Kirk’s visit, which Superintendent Danny Maggert suggested came together quickly and as a pleasant surprise, was the new Club America chapter launched by SJCS students in the spring. The clubs, which can be found in public and private schools, seek to “empower bold student leaders to promote free thinking, engage in grassroots activism, and bring their beliefs to life – both on and off campus.”

SJCS student chapter president, Wendy, told Heartlander News that although she wasn’t familiar with Charlie Kirk prior to his death, the tragedy emboldened her to be more courageous about what she believes.

“After Charlie’s death, I was inspired to get involved and be more vocal and confident in the traditional, Christian, conservative values I believe in,” she said. “I hope that our first chapter event on Friday opened students’ eyes to the importance of being involved in the public sphere and fighting for the values they believe in.”

At SJCS, the club’s mission statement has a particularly Christian slant: “To uphold biblical Christianity over politics and evaluate the way our faith influences our politics,” Wendy explained. “As a club, we apply biblical principles to current events and political issues.”

Warm reception

Students, staff and guests reacted to Kirk’s speech with a standing ovation, followed by a presentation of gifts to Kirk from the club’s officers.

One gift, a hand-made figurine of the Kirk family, moved her to tears.

“Erika was given many gifts from us, including some SJCS-themed apparel, other locally made goods, and stuffed animals for her two kids,” Wendy told Heartlander News. “The most meaningful gift was a figurine of the Kirk family made by Club America’s teacher sponsor. He created a figurine based on a family picture of the Kirks from a few years ago. It represented the love they shared as a family before the tragedy of Charlie’s death. We hope it will bring her comfort and joy every time she sees it.”