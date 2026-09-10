Charlie Kirk mentor’s message to conspiracy theorists: God could ‘hunt you down with the sword and kill you’ 

Frank Turek was at Utah Valley University when Charlie Kirk was assassinated one year ago on Sept. 10. Reflecting on the anniversary, Turek said in an interview…

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Frank Turek was at Utah Valley University when Charlie Kirk was assassinated one year ago on Sept. 10. Reflecting on the anniversary, Turek said in an interview with Heartlander News that “lies, accusations and slander” of “demonic” caliber have permeated the year since.

Turek, a Christian author and speaker who mentored Kirk in Christian apologetics, said “he was like a son to me” on his show, CrossExamined, less than a week after Kirk was shot and killed while on a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) college tour stop.

On Sept. 1, 2026, a Utah judge ruled that the case against Tyler Robinson, the man accused of murdering Kirk, can move forward, with Robinson potentially facing the death penalty.

Turek told Heartlander News that the conspiracy theories pushed by various commentators following Kirk’s assassination are “demonic.”

Influencers such as Candace Owens have questioned and even mocked evidence pointing to Robinson. Owens called some of Robinson’s texts, posted by Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, “fed slop” in July.

Owens has suggested, baselessly, that Israel was connected to the assassination and has described TPUSA as well as Erika Kirk – Kirk’s widow – as “sus.” Owens has also slammed Erika Kirk as “pathetic,” a “liar” and a “quote-unquote grieving widow.”

“People don’t believe in the demonic, but I’m not sure how it could be more obvious. That’s what’s going on,” Turek said. “We’re trying to point out the demonic nature of this and the fact that you don’t accuse widows of murder without, or even insinuate widows are complicit without really good evidence, and there is no evidence because it didn’t happen.”

Turek added that he likes to ask people peddling the conspiracies, “What if you’re wrong?”

“You’ve been running down a widow for a year now. God doesn’t look at that well. In fact, if you go back to the Old Testament and the Old Testament economy, God says in Exodus 22:22 that if you wrong a widow or the fatherless, [and] if they pray to me, I’ll hunt you down with the sword and kill you,” Turek said.

He also referenced Deuteronomy 19, noting that the logic of the Old Testament passage follows that if “you falsely accuse someone of murder, you get executed,” though he added that “we don’t live in the Old Testament economy.”

Turek said that persecution has always been a part of the Christian life and that “You can’t completely wall yourself off from people and still love them. You have to expose yourself to a certain extent, and that’s what Charlie did.”

“It’s better to follow Jesus and do what you can do to build the kingdom than to play it safe because you’re going to be dead a lot longer than you’re going to be alive anyway,” he said.

Erika Kirk wrote the foreword for Turek’s latest book, The War on Reality, published Tuesday, which documents Turek witnessing Kirk’s assassination.

Turek, conservative commentator Glenn Beck and TPUSA’s Chief Field Officer Andrew Sypher are scheduled to speak at a memorial event for Kirk at Utah Valley University on Thursday, according to TPUSA. The school also canceled classes Thursday in Kirk’s honor.