Rising diesel prices are adding to the financial strain on Midwest farmers, but several say the latest spike is exposing a much deeper problem: an agricultural economy increasingly controlled by a…

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Rising diesel prices are adding to the financial strain on Midwest farmers, but several say the latest spike is exposing a much deeper problem: an agricultural economy increasingly controlled by a handful of powerful companies, leaving independent producers with little leverage over what they pay or earn.

“Whether fuel is $2 a gallon or $10 a gallon, you’re going to end up buying it,” Matt Paulson, a Nebraska farmer, told Heartlander News.

Paulson’s family has worked the ranch since 1891, where he maintains a cow-calf operation. Like other generational farmers across the Midwest who spoke with Heartlander News, Paulson has watched his fuel costs nearly double since the start of the Iran war in late February.

But ranchers said rising diesel costs are only a symptom of problems they have endured for years. America’s farm economy no longer operates as a free market, they argue, recalling a time when their grandparents could make a good living with a fraction of the land and livestock required today.

“Thirty years ago, my grandfather made a pretty good living off 100 head of cows, and today that’s just a hobby deal,” Paulson said, noting that 10 families once lived off what he now manages with only his wife and two children. “My fuel bill last time we filled the barrels up was damn near double what it usually was. … When it goes from $6,000 to $12,000 to fill up your fuel barrels, that that kind of makes you wake up a little bit.”

Joe Maxwell, a Missouri farmer and former Democratic lieutenant governor who co-founded the advocacy group Farm Action, said in late October that he was paying $6.24 a gallon for diesel, up from about $3.50 a year earlier.

“We are price takers now as farmers,” Maxwell said. “We have no power.”

Farmers blame decades of consolidation

While the farmers and ranchers criticized some of the Trump administration’s decisions, most said the deeper problems long predate the administration, pointing to decades of consolidation they believe both parties allowed.

“I used to wake up and had five places I could go sell some hogs if I needed to that week, didn’t have to call anybody; just showed up with them. Now, you couldn’t do that to save your soul,” Wes Shoemyer, a third-generation farmer in northeast Missouri who served as a Democratic state senator from 2007 to 2011, told Heartlander News.

Vertical integration “really hurts a small farmer out here,” Shoemyer said. Once large companies control enough of their own supply, “the ones that are still left independent are basically at their mercy. They’re not competing really for their product because they know that they’ve got their own.”

Maxwell argued that capitalism cannot operate properly without fair market competition. He said “there’s four companies that dominate almost every market I sell into, and those companies have such a level of market share and influence in the market that they make more money not competing.”

Rural frustration spills into the midterms

Though farmers make up only a small share of the electorate, some said the financial squeeze they are experiencing is shared by many rural voters. They argued that frustration over rising costs helped spur Democratic gains across the Midwest in this month’s midterms.

Democrats flipped numerous seats across the region, including in traditionally Republican strongholds. Kansas elected a Democrat senator for the first time in almost 100 years.

Shoemyer compared this month’s midterms to the 1980 election, when farmers blamed President Jimmy Carter’s grain embargo against the Soviet Union for falling crop prices and abandoned the Democratic Party for years.

Now, rural voters are looking for something beyond the status quo as affordability remains a concern.

“I think the cattle deal got the coffee shops talking a lot,” Shoemyer said, referring to the Trump administration’s moves on beef imports. “Invade Iran … price of gas goes way up, that’s direct correlation to an action. You open the border for all this cattle to come in, that’s direct correlation – my price goes right down.”

Several farmers said their diesel prices barely budged after President Donald Trump’s October executive order aimed at reducing diesel fuel taxes for farmers and truckers.

“It’s hard not to feel that once you get into October of an election year that everything’s being done for political theater,” said John Gilbert, an Iowa dairy and hog farmer whose family has worked land in Hardin County since shortly after the Civil War. “You’re losing dollars, and somebody wants to try and make it up with pennies.”

“One of the most important attributes of being a farmer is having faith in the future,” Gilbert continued. “That there’s going to be a tomorrow that is going to be better than today.”

Farmers skeptical of political promises

Some farmers do not expect this month’s so-called “bluenami” to endure among rural Midwesterners. Gilbert predicted that most farmers who crossed the aisle will “probably switch back just from force of habit.” In Nebraska, Paulson noted that Democratic gains were concentrated in counties near Omaha and Lincoln.

Though his state did not flip, South Dakota cattle rancher Eric Gropper said he was not sorry to see Republican incumbents fall across the Midwest. A self-described Republican, Gropper said that since getting involved with the cattle producers’ group R-CALF USA, “I’ve never been let down by so many Republican senators in my life.”

“I’m glad voters are holding people responsible,” Gropper said. “Now it’s the other party’s turn to see if they’ll go to D.C. and do what they said they were going to do.”

Shoemyer offered a simple word of advice for Republicans hoping to win America’s heartland back: “Make things go good again.”

(Image credit: Screenshot/Instagram/RCalfUSA)