WATCH: Roughly 100 cows roam downtown Kansas City after semi crash 

Kansas City cowboys put their lassoing skills to the test over the weekend to help wrangle about 100 cows wandering downtown after the semi transporting them crashed.

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Kansas City cowboys put their lassoing skills to the test over the weekend to help wrangle about 100 cows wandering downtown after the semi transporting them crashed.

A semi-truck hauling more than 120 cows overturned on a curve on I-70 early Sunday morning and fell from an overpass, landing on a car on I-35.

Several cattle died in the crash. While some survivors stayed near the truck, others roamed the city, traveling as far as Kansas City, Kansas.

Two people – one from the semi and another from the car it landed on – were taken to the hospital after the crash and were in stable condition as of Sunday.

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(Photo credit: Screenshot/Facebook/NBC News)