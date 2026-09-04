WATCH: Two survivors rescued from tunnel nine days after Nepal-Tibet floods 

Two workers were found alive and rescued from thick mud traps inside a tunnel nine days after the devastating Nepal-Tibet floods that have left more than 1,200 dead and 4,000 people…

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Two workers were found alive and rescued from thick mud traps inside a tunnel nine days after the devastating Nepal-Tibet floods that have left more than 1,200 dead and 4,000 people missing.

Foreman Sanjay Shah and project supervisor Kabir Maharjan were pulled from a depth of 558 feet inside the Trishuli 3A tunnel, a hydropower project in one of the areas most impacted by the flooding. The pair were flown to a hospital in Kathmandu, where Shah was reportedly in stable condition, but Maharjan was transferred to intensive care.

Authorities report hundreds of power workers are still missing, including 46 workers believed to be trapped underground near the Rasuwagadhi hydropower plant.

Shah said he chanted mantras in the dark to keep himself calm during the days of entrapment and communicated with three or four other voices of people also trapped.

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