WATCH: Trump takes ‘maiden voyage’ from new White House helipad 

A helicopter lifted off from the brand-new helipad on the South Lawn of the White House after President Donald Trump cut the ribbon Monday to open the recently completed stone landing pad. “We are…

Share



A helicopter lifted off from the brand-new helipad on the South Lawn of the White House after President Donald Trump cut the ribbon Monday to open the recently completed stone landing pad. “We are just leaving the White House Lawn on the maiden voyage from the newly built, and very beautiful, Heliport!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He said the government has wanted a helipad for 25 years, “but was never able to get it done. I get things done!”

Trump thanked Jim Taiclet, CEO of Lockheed Martin – an American aerospace, defense and security company – Clark Construction and the “Great construction workers and stone masons of the Washington, D.C., area” for designing and installing the landing site.

After cutting the ribbon, Trump boarded Marine One for a trip to New York.

Watch the video: