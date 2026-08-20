Watch: Trump unveils new helipad: ‘We’re fixing the White House’

President Donald Trump unveiled a new helipad at the White House Wednesday, calling his latest construction project “something very, very special.”

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President Donald Trump unveiled a new helipad at the White House Wednesday, calling his latest construction project “something very, very special.”

“We’re doing a fixup of the White House,” he told reporters. “Like I’m fixing the country, we’re fixing the White House too. It’s the people’s house.”

As he led reporters up a path to the helipad, Trump praised the granite that was used for the construction, calling it a “very strong stone” that won’t crack. “It will never break, it will never leak, this is the highest quality stone you can get.”

Trump said the granite will have a “million-year life” and that it can hold “35,000 pounds per square inch.”

“This was all black asphalt that was in terrible shape, and asphalt only lasts for a season,” he added. “So it would have literally potholes and cracks all over it, not appropriate for the White House.”

The helipad will look “incredible from the air,” he said, adding that it will be used for different celebrations and meetings with international leaders, including an upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“This will be here long after we’re gone,” Trump said, with construction noise in the background. “No matter what happens with the world, this is not moving.”

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