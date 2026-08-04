WATCH: Riley Gaines backs Clay Travis’ proposal for all-trans WNBA expansion team 

Riley Gaines, who gained notoriety for opposing men in women’s sports, praised an offer by OutKick founder Clay Travis to create an all-trans WNBA team called the Nashville Balls.

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Riley Gaines, who gained notoriety for opposing men in women’s sports, praised an offer by OutKick founder Clay Travis to create an all-trans WNBA team called the Nashville Balls.

“If the WNBA’s goal is to become the most inclusive league in the history of ever and to hit a pretty big payday, then they just got the opportunity of a lifetime thanks to Clay Travis,” Gaines said in a video Monday.

“Introducing the Nashville Balls, the most inclusive team in all of WNBA history,” Gaines said. “Clay Travis vows to make it a 100% trans team, meaning all players would be men identifying as women.”

She then read a post from Travis, who said he was ready to buy an expansion franchise that would be made up of men who identify as women and “a 100% trans coaching staff. Most inclusive team in history.”

The move comes as controversy over preserving women’s sports heats up. Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has faced criticism for saying only women should play in women’s sports, prompting protests for and against her at some of the league’s games, and statements by WNBA players and coaches in favor of allowing trans players.

As the discussion rages, Travis is upping the ante, including a $10 million bet that a state boys’ high school basketball championship team of his choosing can beat the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

“Clay’s not just saying it, he’s putting his money where his mouth is,” Gaines said. “And I don’t think he’s kidding because he just gave Vanderbilt Law School $10 million.”

“We’ve heard from virtually every WNBA coach at this point, and the league itself, that inclusivity is in fact the goal,” Gaines added. “So what say you, WNBA? Just know if you decline the offer, that makes you bigoted transphobes by your own standard.

“I’m ready to buy my Nashville Balls merch,” she said as the video trails off. “I cannot believe this is real.”

Watch the video: