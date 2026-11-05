WATCH: Another armed man stops gunman from causing worse carnage 

An armed security guard is being called a hero for stopping a gunman who killed a Citibank employee in Tampa on Wednesday.

Share



An armed security guard is being called a hero for stopping a gunman who killed a Citibank employee in Tampa on Wednesday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister praised the security officer, a retired Marine who is also the Citibank facility’s vice president of operations, for his actions, which helped prevent further loss of life.

Leanne Selman, 41, died in the attack, Fox News reported. The gunman, identified as Jacob Pearson, 35, of Orlando, was reportedly armed with 90 rounds of ammunition.

“He was there, intent on one purpose. And that purpose was to hunt any human being he could find and kill,” Chronister said of Pearson. “Because of this Citibank security officer, vice president of operations, his reign of terror ended before it even began.”

Kaylub Giamanco, 36, killed a school shooter in Bend, Oregon, last month, and Jordan Salinas shot at a gunman who killed three people at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Watch the video: