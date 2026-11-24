(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Americans want to hit pause on artificial intelligence (AI) and AI chip sales to China, according to a poll exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Americans want to hit pause on artificial intelligence (AI) and AI chip sales to China, according to a poll exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

A survey commissioned by the Demand Progress Education Fund found many Americans voted during the midterms elections based on their skepticism of AI, data centers and big tech companies. Now, they want to rein in AI, believing that some companies have too much power, which may put the country at risk.

“This new polling proves that AI isn’t a partisan issue. No one wants companies putting corporate profits above safety and no one trusts them to investigate their own crimes. Congress needs to investigate Nvidia for their role in chip smuggling and determine if our National Security was harmed,” Colin McGlynn, an AI advisor for Demand Progress, told the DCNF in a statement.

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in mid-November admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy and founder of Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based cloud computing company, according to Bloomberg News. China hawks have used these reports as more reason to clamp down on AI chip sales to China.

Sixty-four percent of American voters want to pause sales of advanced AI chips to China while policymakers conduct an investigation into those sales to China, while 15% believe that a halt to these sales would cost a U.S. company billions of dollars before proving any wrongdoing was committed and 22% are not sure what should be done, per the Demand Progress poll.

Demand Progress Education Fund commissioned the survey, conducted by YouGov Blue, polling 1,000 voters from November 13 to 17 and the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7%.

An Nvidia spokesperson pointed to Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress’s announcement that the company is no longer shipping advanced H200 Nvidia chips to China despite the federal government’s blessing to do so, according to Bloomberg News.

The Department of Commerce approved almost 900,000 AI chips to China to Pentagon-designated Chinese Military Companies such as Alibaba and Tencent, according to House Foreign Affairs Committee Brian Mast, per his committee’s press release. The House Foreign Affairs Committee said its findings include requests by Nvidia to rely on possible chip-trafficking fronts to enable AI chips to Chinese companies, per the press release. This House report amounts to the most detailed public disclosure of Chinese chip licenses through the Export Control Reform Act of 2018, per the press release, as Congress considers more chip export controls through a must-pass defense bill, the DCNF reported.

China has repeatedly found ways to skirt around America’s export controls, which includes the sale of advanced AI chips to dozens of Chinese companies, many of whose offices were found to be empty and have connections to firms sanctioned for national security risks, the New York Times reported.

Nearly two-thirds of those polled said Nvidia has a financial interest in pacing the AI race between China and the United States as fast as possible, while 9% say Nvidia is merely meeting demand and a little more than a quarter say they are not sure.

Roughly three-quarters of voters believe the federal government should conduct an investigation into whether advanced AI chips reached China, 12% believe Nvidia should lead its own probe first and 15% are not sure.

Seventy percent of voters said the argument that selling advanced AI chips to China could aid China’s military was either very or somewhat convincing.

Americans are skeptical of big tech & want safety guardrails

Americans want AI guardrails and believe some companies have a “near-monopoly” on chip production, the survey found.

At least 42% of voters said their opinions about AI, data centers built in their communities and big technology companies affected how they voted in 2026. Although opinion is split on partisan lines, Democrats were much more motivated to vote based on these issues compared to Republicans or Independents.

Seventy-two percent of those polled said the government should set AI safety rules, while only 11% said companies should decide when their AI models are safe to release, per the survey commissioned by Demand Progress Education Fund.

This mirrors other polling which found that 66% of Democrats said AI and data centers were a crucial factor deciding their vote and 33% said it was a crucial factor deciding their vote, according to CNN exit polling. Voters across 21 swing districts want lawmakers to champion “common-sense” AI safety measures, according to a Guidant Polling and Strategy survey obtained by the DCNF.

More than 84% of voters back regulations back government safety measures, rules for monitoring AI behavior, rules to stop rogue AI hacking, giving the government the power to shut down AI-related threats and setting up third-party evaluators for AI safety, according to the Guidant survey.

Tuesday's election was a mandate to challenge out-of-control corporate power, and that includes AI companies.



Today, Demand Progress and a coalition of 50+ groups asked @SenSchumer & @RepJeffries to appoint members who support strong AI guardrails to key congressional committees pic.twitter.com/ai07UuuHO8 — Demand Progress (@demandprogress) November 5, 2026

Top House lawmakers like Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar plan to make AI oversight and legislation a “top priority,” according to Punchbowl News. Democrats flipped nine Senate seats, the most in nearly 70 years, per PBS, and House Democrats will have the largest majority since the early 1990s, according to NPR.

Almost two-thirds of those surveyed found that one company, Nvidia, controls too much of the chip market used to power AI, while 14% believe the company’s dominance keeps America ahead of China, and 22% said they were not sure. Nvidia controls roughly three-quarters of the AI chip market, per Yahoo Finance.

(Photo credit: Adobe Stock, Shuo; Unsplash, Dominic Kurniawan Suryaputra, cropped)