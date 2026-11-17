(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation may have removed the last roadblock to tighter artificial intelligence (AI) chip export rules for China.

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation may have removed the last roadblock to tighter artificial intelligence (AI) chip export rules for China.

Nvidia’s Board of Directors in mid-November tapped its executive vice president and chief financial officer Colette Kress as its interim CEO; Kress also opposes stricter chip export controls. China hawks have used Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy and his subsequent resignation to push for more stringent rules against exporting AI chips to China.

Trump in mid-November authorized a crackdown on companies that gave chips to China, but Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reportedly blocked the proposal, arguing it would start a trade war with China, per Axios.

Huang resigned after reports emerged about him having an affair with a direct subordinate, according to The New York Times.

Huang first conceived of founding Nvidia in 1993 at a Denny’s diner in San Jose, California and spent more than three decades building the company into the political and technology behemoth it is today, per CNN, controlling roughly three-quarters of the AI chip market, according to Yahoo Finance.

“Sincerely, It is a sad day for the company and for the U.S. technology industry. But, I am optimistic about Nvidia’s future. American tech is too important, too dynamic, and too prosperous to be pinned on the shoulders of any one man,” Ryan Fedasiuk, a senior fellow at the Foundation for American Innovation (FAI) told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Nvidia founder developed a close relationship with President Donald Trump, lobbying the president to allow Nvidia to send the H200, an advanced AI chip, to China, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“After Steve Jobs left Apple, Apple was not Apple anymore. I think Jensen is a similar kind of figure, where he is very uniquely central to the neurological operation, the brain of Nvidia’s operation, and the board certainly knows that,” Kristian Stout, the director of innovation policy at the International Center for Law & Economics, told the DCNF.

However, Huang may be plotting to return as the company’s CEO, with some allies such as SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Epic Games chief Tim Sweeney urging Nvidia’s board to “Bring Jensen Back,” according to the Financial Times. The U.S. intelligence community has yet to provide a definitive answer if Alice Huang served as a spy for China, according to CNN.

Nvidia did not respond to a Daily Caller News Foundation request for comment.

The White House did not respond to a DCNF comment request about how the administration may change its position on export controls and if it is willing to work with Democrats on the issue.

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss?

Kress now takes the reins at Nvidia at a key moment for the world’s largest chipmaker, which relies on China roughly 7% of its revenue during the first half of 2026, per Investing Live, and she has said that limiting chip sales to China could boost its competitors there, according to the NYT.

“Colette has helped lead NVIDIA through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position,”Harvey Jones, chair of the Nvidia Board of Directors, said in a statement, per an Nvidia press release.

“I am committed to building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years. We will continue advancing the work that has made NVIDIA a leader in accelerated computing and AI, and execute on the opportunities ahead,” Kress said.

Huang interviewed 22 candidates before choosing Kress to be the chipmaker’s lead financial officer, the NYT reported.

Kress worked with Huang to transition the company from a leading maker of video game graphics chips to become the frontier developer of AI chips, per the Times.

As Kress takes the mantle, Trump called for Apple Executive Chairman Tim Cook to take over at Nvidia.

“NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place – TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in November.

China hawks seize the moment

After Huang’s resignation, congressional leaders say enacting stricter chip controls appears more likely than ever.

“The biggest threat to these bills was always that Jensen Huang used his political capital with the White House and even Congress to block them,” a lobbyist at an AI group told The Hill.“And that obstacle just got blown up. The percentage of these bills passing now are astronomically high,”

Lawmakers are already circling the wagons.

There is a “high probability” that Congress puts more restrictions on chip exports to China, Senate Majority Leader John Thune told Semafor in November.

“Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s decision to resign does not absolve him, other executives, or the company as a whole of responsibility for putting our national security at risk or for any potential violations of our laws,” Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, likely the next Senate Banking Committee chair, said in a written statement on in November, per Reuters.

These calls for tighter regulations follow after leading Chinese AI company Moonshot AI accessed advanced AI chips this summer, Bloomberg News reported. Moonshot also looked to lease 8,000 chips-worth of computing power from European data centers, CNBC reported.

“I would hope that one lesson people draw out of this is that China is in fact an adversary that you have to treat like an adversary, and if you try to pretend otherwise and go around talking about how great China is and how excited you are to do business with it, you first of all look quite foolish in the moment, but may end up in an awfully bad place when the time comes,” Oren Cass, the founder and chief economist at American Compass, told the DCNF in an interview.

Warren and Indiana Republican Sen. Jim Banks called to pass the AI Overwatch Act this week through the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a must-pass defense bill. The legislation would have the Commerce Department ensure that the advanced AI chips do not aid the military, intelligence and surveillance capabilities of America’s adversaries, per a press release from Warren’s office.

The bill is included in the Senate version of the NDAA, although negotiations on a finalized bill remain ongoing, per a press release from Banks’ office.

Fedasiuk noted there are legislative solutions that may stop Chinese access to top AI chips, such as the Remote Access Security Act, a bill Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Dave McCormick and Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden proposed in December 2025, per Congress.gov. The bill was also included in the Senate version of the NDAA, per Voice of America.

He said that the legislation would stipulate that data centers that buy American hardware maintain logs to “vet” their customers by implementing “know-your-customer” standards.

Other bills such as the Chip Security Act and the MATCH Act made it into the Senate version of the NDAA, per Punchbowl News.

Nebraska Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts sponsored the Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware (MATCH) Act, which would bar access to the equipment needed to make AI chips, per Americans for Responsible Innovation (ARI).

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton proposed the Chip Security Act, a bill that would require advanced AI chip exports be equipped with location-verification to prevent smuggling into China and other restricted countries, per Congress.gov.

“My personal view is that AI is the most important technology of our time, and it has a critical enabler. We need devices that turn electricity into tokens. They’re very hard to make. They’re a rare special commodity that only a handful of companies in the world are capable of producing. Nvidia and AMD are some of them, and China is far behind,” Fedasiuk said.

“I’d like to deny China that resource. You don’t have to believe anything else about the U.S. trade relationship with China to think that that’s a good idea,” Fedasiuk added.

Chip control critics believe it will push China to boost its own industry and may harm American businesses.

Stout noted that Chinese company Huawei has started producing its own AI hardware chips, citing the need for self-reliance, according to Reuters.

“I want America to be dominant and to be the one who wins. I just think that the aims that they’re pursuing could easily backfire, and there’s evidence that they are backfiring,” Stout warned.

However, for Cass, the Nvidia reports showcase that the American people may be right to be suspicious of the country’s largest technology companies.

“I think there was already a deep suspicion that big tech doesn’t necessarily have the ordinary American’s interests at heart, and there was no reason to trust that the progress of this technology was going to mean progress or better lives for most people, and finding out that the head of the biggest such company was literally in bed with the Chinese Communist Party is not going to make anybody feel better about the situation,” Cass remarked.