Virginia’s Fairfax County Public Schools working to ‘adjust in real time’ to plunging enrollment 

Despite multiple years of declining enrollment, Virginia’s largest district is scrambling to adapt staffing mid-year after overestimating the number of students attending in 2026.

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Despite multiple years of declining enrollment, Virginia’s largest district is scrambling to adapt staffing mid-year after overestimating the number of students attending in 2026.

“We were off by several thousand students, which created a need to adjust in real time,” Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) Superintendent Michelle Reid said in an Oct. 8 board meeting.

The district reported 171,936 students enrolled in pre-kindergarten through high school on Sept. 30, reports FFXnow.

For context, the district enrolled 180,559 students in the 2024-25 academic year and 177,124 students for 2025 – continuing a four-year trend of dropping attendance, the local NBC affiliate reported.

However, back in June the district still had 176,000 students – meaning more than 4,000 students disappeared over the summer break.

“For over a decade, we’ve had fewer kindergartners than we’ve had seniors graduating,” Reid said. “What’s mitigated that traditionally are students moving in, often from out of the country … which is not what we’re seeing this year or last year.”

As a result, a workforce rebalancing committee will take steps to move existing staffers to open positions rather than increase hiring.

“We want to make sure our enrollment demographic projections are more accurate,” Reid concluded, adding she hoped to be “more conservatively staffing in the spring.”

The district enrolls 14% of all state students, who hail from 199 countries and territories including Afghanistan, Honduras, El Salvador and Bolivia, according to FFXnow.

‘Particularly weak and irresponsible’

Critics of the district argue the most recent steps to address shrinking attendance came too little, too late.

“Fairfax had substantial resources, a strong reputation, and years of warning,” wrote Stephanie Lundquist-Arora in a commentary published by The Federalist. “As enrollment fell, it still protected the central office first.”

As a Virginia mom and Fairfax chapter leader of the Independent Women’s Network, Lundquist-Arora also lambasted the district’s leaders as “particularly weak and irresponsible” given the academic outcomes.

“SAT scores are down since 2019, about 2 in 5 economically disadvantaged students are failing state tests, and 28 schools are federally identified as needing academic support, but administrators are still collecting generous salaries, conference travel, and taxpayer-funded PhDs while classrooms absorb the cuts,” she lamented.

As previously reported by Heartlander News, Virginia’s public schools are acknowledging weaknesses in addressing student needs to adapt to an ever-changing jobs and career landscape.

“(Virginia) is trying to move away from the one size fits all,” said Chris Jones, executive director for the advocacy group Virginia Association for Teaching, Learning and Leading (VATLL), “and really thinking about each student one at a time, and how they’re entering into their learning experiences.”