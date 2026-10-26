‘Unprecedented partnership’: Missouri enters fraud-tackling program 

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe announced “Operation Show-Me the Money” on Thursday, a partnership between the state and the Department of Justice set to aggressively tackle fraud.

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Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe announced “Operation Show-Me the Money” on Thursday, a partnership between the state and the Department of Justice set to aggressively tackle fraud.

The operation will use state and federal resources to identify potential fraud in taxpayer-funded benefit programs. It will focus on state programs that distribute federal funds, a press release explained.

“Hardworking Missouri taxpayers deserve better, and we are committed to protecting the integrity of these programs, following the money and using every available federal law enforcement tool to bring those who commit fraud to justice,” R. Matthew Price, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri, said in the release.

Designated staff from the Missouri Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit will join members of the DOJ in the fraud investigation.

“Missouri will not be a safe haven for anyone who steals from taxpayers or exploits public programs,” Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway declared.

Operation Show-Me the Money will use three methods to find suspicious activity.

First, the program will use tips from frontline program staff and referrals from existing state investigations. Second, investigators will review individual benefit programs, starting with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Third, data from several state agencies and programs will be used to detect potential fraud patterns.

“This operation will provide better access to data and information on these benefit programs and better communication between our agencies, helping us ensure that tax dollars won’t be siphoned away from these valuable programs by fraudsters,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Thomas Albus said.

The Missouri program was announced days after President Donald Trump revealed the new Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP), which will reward tipsters up to $30,000 for helping the government find fraudsters.

“Missouri is no place for fraud, and those who think they can cheat the system and steal from hardworking taxpayers are going to be held accountable,” Kehoe, a Republican, warned. “Through Operation Show-Me the Money, we’re bringing the full force of state and federal law enforcement together to send a clear message: If you’re stealing from Missouri taxpayers, we’re coming after you.”

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Facebook/Mike Kehoe)