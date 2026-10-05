2 dead, including 10th grader, in Florida school bus crash

According to media reports, one of the…

Two people are dead and a third person is in critical condition following a multivehicle crash involving a school bus in Central Florida Monday morning.

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Two people are dead and a third person is in critical condition following a multivehicle crash involving a school bus in Central Florida Monday morning.

According to media reports, one of the deceased is a female 10th grader at Winter Haven High School. The other deceased person was inside a Jeep that collided head-on with the bus, Fox News reported.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the accident occurred at about 6:15 a.m. after a Chevy Malibu crossed into oncoming traffic, striking the bus and ripping off one of its wheels. The bus then crossed the dividing line, crashed into the Jeep and overturned.

Judd described the crash as “horrible” and a “terrible, tragic morning.”

The identities of the deceased have not been released. Three other vehicles were involved in the crash, NBC News reported, and other students were also injured.

The bus had 39 people on board, including 37 students. The driver and her 9-year-old daughter were the other people on board, sheriff’s deputies said.

Polk County Public Schools is one of the largest school districts in the nation, with more than 114,000 students.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

(Image credit: Screenshot/Fox News)