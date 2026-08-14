Florida district bracing for more school closures with ‘50,000 open seats’

One of the largest districts in Florida and the nation anticipates another wave of closing schools, continuing its “Redefining Our Schools” initiative from last year.

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One of the largest districts in Florida and the nation anticipates another wave of closing schools, continuing its “Redefining Our Schools” initiative from last year.

“I do foresee more closures,” said Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn, as reported by USA Today. “We have 50,000 open seats; in order to really be great stewards of taxpayer dollars, we can’t have all these open seats; we need to consolidate.”

The district has declined by 40,000 students in the last decade – equivalent to more than $30 million in revenue, Hepburn said.

“I don’t want to scare the public, but I would say definitely above 10 (closures),” he said at a May school board workshop when asked how many schools could be affected.

The board will further discuss closure and repurposing plans Aug. 25, according to the news article.

‘Chronic under-enrollment problem’

As previously reported by Heartlander News, the district has long framed its challenges of downsizing its current footprint in response to a “chronic under-enrollment problem.”

“To remain financially stable and strong for the future, we must rightsize our district,” Hepburn concluded in September last year. “That means some difficult decisions will be necessary, including school closures.”

At that time, the district’s website had posted a timeline for its “Redefining Our Schools” initiative ending in January 2026.

The website has since updated its content to cover the 2026-27 academic year.

“Redefining Our Schools will involve community input, data analysis and creative thinking,” the webpage reads. “Strategies may include adding new programs, combining schools, boundary adjustments, school closures, and repurposing schools to expand community services.”

Last fall Hepburn emphasized the need to consider school capacity when making closure decisions. The district defines under-enrolled institutions as those running at less than 70% of capacity.

Several buildings – Silver Lakes Elementary, Panther Run Elementary and Palm Cove Elementary – had been operating at 40% capacity, WLRN South Florida reported.

“Some [schools] are perennially under-enrolled year after year, some are not, but they may be in a cluster to support a discussion about possibilities for under-enrolled schools,” Hepburn explained at the time.

Public-school enrollment declines have been noted nationwide, with the declining U.S. birth rate often cited as a factor.

“Simply put, there are fewer school-aged children than there were a generation ago,” concluded a recent report from ExcelinEd. “And in many parts of the country, particularly in urban centers, rising housing costs have made it difficult for young families to stay put, leading to outward migration into suburban and rural communities.”