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President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations in a fiery speech Tuesday, threatening to “annihilate” Iran and proposing to rename artificial intelligence “super intelligence.”

“The United States also rejects any scheme for globalist control of Artificial Intelligence, being spoken of so much now,” he said. “Here and after, officially called Super Intelligence, changing the name. The use of ‘Artificial’ makes it sound fake. It makes intelligence sound fake, and it is not fake. It’s actually amazing.”

Trump said all official U.S. documents will be changed to use the term “super” instead of “artificial.” He said the administration will encourage and monitor the development of intelligence rather than “rein it in.”

The growth of AI, including data centers and questions about whether to slow its development, have become issues in the current U.S. election cycle.

The name change sparked immediate reactions, with supporters calling the new term common sense.

“Essentially this is President Trump doing what he does best, taking words that experts use when speaking over the heads of Main Street Americans and instead branding them in ways that make sense, not only sound less scary but almost sound cool,” Steve Yates, a Heritage Foundation senior fellow specializing in China and national security policy, told Heartlander News in a statement. “Who doesn’t want super intelligence?”

Opponents, meanwhile, called the new term “dystopian” and criticized the decision to focus on an artificial intelligence name change ahead of the November midterm elections.

“It’s not super intelligence,” conservative commentator Matt Walsh said. “‘Artificial’ was already the correct description. Rebranding it to try to make it sound more impressive or somehow superior to human beings is absurd, pointless and bizarrely dystopian. Also the stupidest thing to focus on right before an election with gas prices through the roof.”

Global goals and decisions

Trump’s speech also focused on key foreign policy goals of his administration, including combating anti-U.S. regimes in the Western Hemisphere and Iran.

“I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before – maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world?” Trump said, addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. “Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy again? Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness?”

In discussing other foreign policy priorities, Trump praised the Jan. 3 operation that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and subsequent investment deals in the country, saying, “It was a war, but it’s perhaps the biggest deal ever made. To the victor belong the spoils.”

He also issued threats against the Cuban regime, claiming that it “has also spent decades coordinating with left-wing radicals and Communist networks here in the United States.”

The State Department released a report in July detailing Cuba’s alleged involvement with left-wing groups in the U.S. dating back to the 1960s and 1970s.

“My administration is also seeking a fundamental change in the situation in Cuba, where the Communist regime is under great pressure – the biggest pressure they’ve ever been under. It’s failing like never before, and it will fall,” Trump said.