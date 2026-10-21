Trump says megachurch pastor running for Senate ‘openly mocks Jesus’

(The Daily Signal) – President Donald Trump claimed that Adam Hamilton, a pastor and Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in Kansas, “openly mocks Jesus,” and attacked him for supporting…

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(The Daily Signal) – President Donald Trump claimed that Adam Hamilton, a pastor and Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in Kansas, “openly mocks Jesus,” and attacked him for supporting transgender ideology.

Trump did not mention a specific statement in which Hamilton had mocked Jesus, though he made the accusation between two criticisms of Hamilton over transgender ideology.

“Adam Hamilton used church dollars to fund anti-religious transgender activity,” Trump said Monday at a rally in Park City. “He used a lot of church money to fund all of this transgender crap that you’re reading about—who openly mocks Jesus, and he openly mocks Jesus.”

Hamilton, a United Methodist pastor, has emerged as a prominent Democrat candidate seeking to combine leftist politics with Christian messaging. His church has repeatedly sponsored Kansas City PrideFest.

“He promotes a document listing 125 different genders,” Trump added. “You think Talafreako’s bad, he was only six,” the president added, referencing James Talarico, the Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas.

The Daily Signal could not identify a document listing 125 genders. In a debate earlier this month, Hamilton said he doesn’t believe men should compete in women’s sports and he believes there are “two biological genders,” though “people might identify in different ways.”

“Adam Hamilton stated that he believes America is systemically racist,” Trump added. “He said that white people must repent.”

“Repent all of you white people,” Trump said, mockingly to laughter. “Terrible, terrible white people.”

It does not seem that Hamilton expressly stated that all white people must repent, but the website includes a video of Hamilton preaching about the “privileges” he enjoys from being white. “Before I can do anything to help anyone else, I have to have a conversion, I have to repent,” Hamilton said in a June 2020 sermon.

In response to Trump’s comments, the Hamilton campaign emphasized the size and impact of the church the candidate founded, United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, where he serves as senior pastor. It is the largest United Methodist church in America.

“Adam is proud to have built a congregation of equal parts Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, who worship side by side and work together to serve their local communities,” Tyson Brody, the campaign’s spokesman, told the Daily Signal in a statement Tuesday. He noted that the church fed more than 45,000 people and distributed 60,000 books to kids in need last year.

Hamilton “welcomes critics to come visit Resurrection, instead of attacking the largest United Methodist Church in the country in an attempt to save Roger Marshall’s flailing campaign and distract from record diesel and gas prices, the war in Iran, and Roger Marshall’s usurious medical debt collection practices.”

“Our goal has always been to share Christ’s love with everyone,” the church told the Daily Signal.

Marshall’s campaign, when approached for comment, directed the Daily Signal to a website attacking Hamilton.

The website shows an image of the Kansas City PrideFest 2025 sponsors, which includes Church of the Resurrection.

Hamilton defended the sponsorship, saying that by it “the church affirms that each person is worthy of dignity, respect, and belonging.”

“I didn’t personally ‘take money from the church’ to do this—though I am proud of our church’s ministry and witness in the community—and I didn’t know there was a ‘drag queen story time’ at the PrideFest until this ad came out,” he said in September.

In a 2022 sermon, Hamilton defended a drag queen preacher from criticism and said the drag queen might reach people he couldn’t reach himself.

In 2024, the United Methodist Church voted to rescind its ban on LGBTQ+ ordination after many conservative churches left the denomination.

The Republican National Committee condemned Hamilton’s social positions as “crazy.”

“President Trump needs his ally Senator Marshall back in Washington to continue standing up for ranchers, fighting for hardworking families, and protecting kids from creeps like Adam Hamilton who welcome men in women’s bathrooms,” RNC spokesman Zach Kraft told the Daily Signal. “This election is a choice between a commonsense leader and a crazy liberal maniac hell-bent on destroying Kansas’ way of life.”

Trump’s criticism comes as Hamilton and Talarico, a seminarian, have drawn increased attention to the “Religious Left,” Democrats who claim Christianity provides support for their policies, even on contested social issues.

(Photo Credit: Adam Hamilton X video, Sept 16, 2026)