Fetterman introduces McCormick at RNC midterm convention

(The Center Square) – Both of Pennsylvania’s senators made an appearance at the Republican National Committee’s midterm convention in Dallas on Wednesday.

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(The Center Square) – Both of Pennsylvania’s senators made an appearance at the Republican National Committee’s midterm convention in Dallas on Wednesday.

Even though one is a Democrat.

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, elected on a progressive platform in 2022, has spent the last year growing publicly closer to fellow commonwealth Sen. Dave McCormick, one of many Republicans swept into office along with President Donald Trump in 2024.

Introducing his address at the convention was just the latest high-profile collaboration yet, two months after creating a campaign fundraising committee together and stumping for the president’s childhood savings accounts.

“I’m always going to stand with America,” Fetterman, who described himself as a “common sense Democrat,” said in a video message before McCormick took the stage. “I’m always going to reject the extremes and socialism and that anti-American way of life. Dave McCormick is the kind of senator that gets the job done, and he’s going to fight for Pennsylvania.”

Recent data shows that Fetterman’s popularity among Republicans eclipses McCormick, with 49% of likely voters telling a New York Times/Philadelphia Inquirer/Siena poll that they hold a favorable view of the controversial Democrat, versus McCormick’s 39%.

“I have this opportunity to introduce this great American, a great senator, and yes, he’s in a different party,” Fetterman said. “But I’m proud to count him as my great friend.”

The convention is the first of its kind for the RNC. The two-day affair, modeled after the traditional event scheduled every four years, brings together prominent Republican candidates, officials and voters to stump for the party’s policies in Congress.

Even so, Fetterman’s appearance isn’t out of left field as he’s grown alienated from the Democratic Party following the Hamas attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Nearly three years later, he’s sided with the Trump administration on data centers, the Iran War, housing reform, government shutdowns, immigration policy and some of the president’s cabinet nominations.

Despite his popularity among Republicans, the Democratic voters who elected him are far less enthused: just 20% polled held a favorable view of the senator.