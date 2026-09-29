Trump returns $500M in funds for illegal immigrant programs

(The Daily Signal) – The White House returned over half a billion dollars previously appropriated by Congress for programs serving illegal immigrants. While conservatives praised the return of…

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(The Daily Signal) – The White House returned over half a billion dollars previously appropriated by Congress for programs serving illegal immigrants. While conservatives praised the return of federal funds, the rare action by President Donald Trump has lawmakers scrambling, with some members calling it an illegal check on Congress’ power of the purse.

On Friday, the White House Office of Management and Budget returned $810 million of taxpayer funds appropriated by Congress that were soon to expire on Sept. 30. The move, known as a pocket rescission, is a rare check on legislative power provided by the Impoundment Control Act.

“[Trump] is continuing his commitment to the American taxpayer by utilizing a pocket rescission for another nearly $1 billion of the most harmful government spending,” the White House said in its announcement.

“These funds previously went to pro-illegal immigration programs and nongovernmental organizations that provided services to refugees, asylees, and other noncitizens and put unaccompanied children in harm’s way,” the White House continued, stating that the funds are no longer needed, “thanks to President Trump’s successful border policies.”

The funds will be considered expired budget authority and will no longer be available for their previously authorized use. Listed programs included open-border NGOs, grants to illegal immigrants for affordable housing, LGBTQ+ services for noncitizens, and business benefits for minorities.

Last August, for the first time in 50 years, Trump sent back $5 billion in foreign aid. Earlier this month, Office of Management and Budget Director Russel Vought told the Daily Signal it was a move the administration may be considering again. “We don’t know yet,” he said. “All options are on the table.”

Conservatives celebrate the return

The House Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative lawmakers who often push to reduce federal spending, celebrated the return of taxpayer funds.

“With a $40 trillion national debt, we cannot afford to waste almost a billion dollars on illegal aliens and DEI programs,” Rep. Josh Brecheen said in a statement to the Daily Signal. “Congress must stop spending money on projects that do not specifically relate to the 18 enumerated powers found in Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution!”

“President Trump and OMB Director Russ Vought deserve tremendous credit for going after the pipeline that sends taxpayer dollars from Washington to NGOs and programs that put noncitizens and left-wing priorities ahead of Americans,” Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., said in a statement to the Daily Signal.

“Too many people in this town are drunk on spending other people’s money, and they lose their minds the second someone tries to turn off the spigot. I’m glad this administration is willing to do it,” Burlison continued.

“This is America First in action,” Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said in a statement to the Daily Signal. “The Trump Administration is cutting wasteful spending that does not benefit American citizens. Hardworking taxpayers should not be forced to bankroll health and social services for people who broke our laws.”

Weakening appropriators

However, the decision might cause more of a headache for Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Susan Collins, who quickly criticized the administration’s use of executive power.

“Without warning or consultation, Congress just received an $810 million package of pocket rescissions from the Administration. This is the most recent attempt by this Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to undermine Congress’s constitutional power of the purse,” she wrote on social media soon after the announcement.

Collins called it a usurpation of Congress’ appropriations powers and cited the independent Government Accountability Office, which ruled the political move illegal.

Mark Paoletta, general counsel for the Office of Management and Budget, took to social media defending the move.

“The text of the Impoundment Control Act (ICA) specifically allows for pocket rescissions and GAO previously agreed with this view for 43 years-until 2018 (during Trump 45 Administration) when it abruptly reversed its position,” he wrote.

“This Administration will continue to use its lawful authorities to get wins for the American people,” Paoletta concluded.

Democrat Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, a member of the Appropriations Committee, also called it an “illegal line-item veto” and claimed the president is “canceling the lines of spending he doesn’t like.”

The argument could be taken to the Supreme Court. However, last year, the high court sided with the White House in ruling that the president was allowed to withhold the funds on a similar timeline.