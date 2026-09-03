WATCH: ‘I reject your guys’ sympathy’: Father of girl injured in crash with illegal alien trucker rips Democrats 

The father of a girl permanently disabled in a collision with an 18-wheeler driven by an illegal alien called House Democrats the problem because they approve of sanctuary policies.

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The father of a girl permanently disabled in a collision with an 18-wheeler driven by an illegal alien called House Democrats the problem because they approve of sanctuary policies.

“I reject your guys’ sympathy, to be honest with you,” Marcus Coleman said Tuesday before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement. “There’s no way you guys are sorry.”

Coleman, who has advocated for “Dalilah’s Law” since his now 7-year-old daughter was injured two years ago, accused Democrats of posturing for the camera. The proposal would block illegal migrants from obtaining commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs).

“Not one of you guys have ever called me. Not one of you guys have ever reached out to me. Not one of you guys have ever sat there and seen me in the hallways and said, ‘Hey, sorry about your daughter.’

“You guys do it right here while you guys are grandstanding on top of your soapbox. This is when you guys care. Right here inside this room is the only time you guys care.”

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