(The Center Square) – Trump administration officials claim a recent string of high-profile technology outages across the government and commercial sectors is likely not due to a coordinated…

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(The Center Square) – Trump administration officials claim a recent string of high-profile technology outages across the government and commercial sectors is likely not due to a coordinated cyberattack.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia testified before the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee Wednesday.

The officials addressed the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop and technology outages at Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase and Apple.

“I’m 98% confident that this has nothing to do with our adversaries hacking or going after our systems,” Mullin said before lawmakers in the committee.

He said the entire Trump administration cabinet worked together to act on Friday’s nationwide ground stop, which cancelled more than 12,000 flights. Clayton reiterated Mullin’s statement and reassured lawmakers on the committee.

“We have no evidence that this is a coordinated cyberattack or state-sponsored activity,” Clayton said during the hearing.

Lawmakers from both parties criticized the response and communication with the public on the outages.

Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., said he was concerned about a network outage at the National Security Agency. He asked whether the issues were related to internal malfunctions or external cyberattacks.

The National Security Agency confirmed to The Center Square that a temporary outage occurred during scheduled maintenance.

“While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues,” a spokesperson for the NSA said in a statement. “NSA’s infrastructure is designed with multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events.”

Clayton declined to share specifics about technology within the NSA but said standard operations upgrades were responsible for the agency’s outages.

“The issue we are dealing with, as far as we can tell, and we’ve done a lot of due diligence, is exactly that type of routine upgrade,” Clayton said.

Goldman questioned Clayton’s response and criticized Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s request for $50.1 billion to support improvements to the FAA.

“Our constituents, the American people, are looking at a series of dramatic and systematic failures in the government, in the private sector,” Goldman said. “They should be asking these questions, but is it your testimony today that the American people should believe that the series and sequence of events over the last week is purely coincidental?”

Clayton denied that the series of outages was related to cyberattacks against American infrastructure.

“We have no indication that these events are related,” Clayton said.

Erin Applebaum, a partner at the law firm Kreindler & Kreindler, who focuses on passenger rights, said she is concerned about the FAA requesting money when it cannot define the failure.

“I think that if they were to itemize why they need the money and be more transparent about the purposes of the additional funding, the Congress and the American people might be more likely to support it,” Applebaum told The Center Square.

Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., who is chairman of the Homeland Security committee, criticized FBI Director Kash Patel for not attending Wednesday’s hearing. He said Patel indicated that he “had no intention” of being present at the hearing.

Garbarino said Patel’s absence highlighted a significant shift in precedent, where the FBI Director is often expected to testify before the Homeland Security committee.

“The committee has been clear in its direct communications to the FBI and through its historical record that this is a hearing where the FBI director is expected to participate on behalf of the bureau,” Garbarino said. “Our focus on worldwide threats transcends politics, and the director should be here to brief Congress.”

The FAA announced on Tuesday it would pause installation of Juniper routers. The routers were linked to the nationwide ground stop, according to a preliminary investigation.

During the hearing, some lawmakers praised the administration’s efforts to target criminals and enforce immigration laws. Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, said the threat of a cyberattack is increased with a less strict border policy.

He praised Mullin and the Trump administration for pursuing strict border enforcement policies and criticized state and local policies that prevent cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

“You’ve done a tremendous job of upholding the laws,” Pfluger said. “Sanctuary cities continue to be a problem. These threats continue to persist in our country. They use an open border as the most open avenue to threaten our country.”

DHS made 98,708 southwest border apprehensions in fiscal year 2026, according to department data. The White House praised this figure as an effort to support national security operations.

Raia said the FBI has kept a strong focus on combating violent crime with strict policies and arrest operations across the country. He said the murder rate has gone down by 30% in the last 21 months.

“A lot of our wins in that space, in addition to our renewed focus in the FBI on violent crime, comes from our relationships we have with our state, local, and other federal governments,” Raia said.

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Facebook/Markwayne Mullin)