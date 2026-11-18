(The Center Square) – The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday paused installation of routers linked to last week’s nationwide ground stop, the FAA confirmed in a statement to The Center…

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(The Center Square) – The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday paused installation of routers linked to last week’s nationwide ground stop, the FAA confirmed in a statement to The Center Square.

Technicians linked Friday’s disruption of air traffic control systems nationwide to a newly installed Juniper router in El Dorado, Arkansas. The FAA has asked lawmakers to approve billions of more dollars to fund upgrades at airports across the country.

A group of 13 Democratic senators urged the FAA to pause planned upgrades to thousands of routers across the United States, citing fears of a vulnerability that could lead to another ground stop.

“With thousands of conversions remaining, FAA must address outstanding safety and reliability concerns before expanding installation,” the Democrats wrote in a letter. “Identifying the device that failed does not establish why it failed.”

Additionally, the National Security Agency confirmed to The Center Square a temporary outage during scheduled maintenance.

“While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues,” an NSA spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Center Square. “NSA’s infrastructure is designed with multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events.”

The FAA said its initial investigation pointed to upgrades of routers at a radio communication site in El Dorado, Arkansas, as the cause of the problem. More than 6,000 flights into, within or outside of the United States were canceled on Saturday following the ground stop, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

On Tuesday, the FBI said it was assisting the Department of Transportation, the FAA and L3Harris, the agency’s network service provider, to investigate the issue. The FBI did not seize any equipment as part of its involvement in the investigation.

Erin Applebaum, a partner at the law firm Kreindler & Kreindler, who focuses on passenger rights, said she is concerned federal officials have not definitively identified the cause of the FAA ground stop.

“My message to the people in power right now is that it’s important to be transparent with Americans about what happened and how the problem is going to be addressed,” Applebaum told The Center Square in an interview.

Advocates have called for further investigation after JPMorgan Chase, United Airlines, Microsoft and the FAA experienced a string of outages over the past week.

Certain Apple services are reporting outages on Tuesday afternoon, the company’s website confirmed. App Store and Apple Music reported outages as of 2:30 p.m. Eastern. Additionally, iCloud Account and Sign in reported ongoing issues that “may” cause services to be “slow or unavailable,” the website said.

Microsoft apologized on Monday for a global Outlook systems outage that spanned across two workdays.

United Airlines resolved a technology issue about one hour and 40 minutes after a system outage delayed flights across the country on Monday.

The airline said there was “no indication of a cybersecurity-related issue” to account for the outage.

Transactions through Chase Bank were posting normally on Monday evening, according to officials with the bank. The bank confirmed the outage was caused by a “software bug in an on-premise hardware system.”

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., called on Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., to pass funding measures in line with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s $50 billion request.

“We know we got antiquated material. The problem you’re going to have, I think, is with the Senate,” Burchett said in an interview with Fox News.

Applebaum said Friday’s ground stop and the United Airlines technology outage add more evidence to the threat of vulnerable infrastructure in the aviation system.

“The traveling public can’t be forced to rely on antiquated technology that can barely stand up to the threat of a malfunctioning router,” Applebaum said.

The Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to The Center Square’s request for comment on the progress of its investigation. Democrats on the Senate Commerce Committee called for a briefing with leaders from the FAA and L3Harris by Nov. 23 to address the vulnerabilities.

Applebaum called for a thorough and transparent investigation from federal officials. She said Americans need to know a cyberattack can be ruled out in the midst of widespread technology outages.

“If a single equipment failure can disrupt flights across the country, just imagine what could happen if a sophisticated cyberattack were to cause multiple critical systems to fail at once,” Applebaum said. “The fact that we’ve thus far avoided a catastrophe doesn’t mean that the system is adequately protected from a very real threat of modern warfare.”

She reminded travelers that they can request refunds and seek proper recourse for delayed travel plans. If passengers are delayed more than three hours domestically or six hours internationally, they are automatically eligible to request a refund from an airline.

Applebaum also said passengers can submit letters to the Department of Transportation if recourse actions are not met by airlines. Often, she said, travel companies are more responsive when the Transportation Department gets involved.

“Flying is still the safest way to travel in the United States,” Applebaum said. “There is no reason to be afraid to fly. That said, it’s always important to demand accountability from our representatives and those in power, and we should continue to monitor the situation and demand transparency from our leaders.”