Trump announces largest steel plant in US history to be built in Iowa 

President Donald Trump on Monday announced plans to build the largest steel plant in U.S. history in Iowa over the coming years, painting it as a historic investment in rebuilding American…

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President Donald Trump on Monday announced plans to build the largest steel plant in U.S. history in Iowa over the coming years, painting it as a historic investment in rebuilding American manufacturing.

Trump, who announced the $15 billion project alongside Minnesota-based Mesabi Metallics, said it would lead to “some of the highest quality, most affordable steel anywhere in the world.”

“Once completed, Mesabi Metallics’ new steel plant will produce 10 million tons of steel per year using iron ore from the company’s Minnesota mine,” he said, noting it will be the first new iron ore mine in the U.S. in more than 50 years. “In other words, this steel will be mined, melted, and made right here in the USA.”

The project is expected to create as many as 6,000 new construction jobs, nearly 2,000 manufacturing and mining jobs, and add $95 billion to the economy, Trump said. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, former Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson and Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst joined Trump at the announcement, which was held in the Oval Office.

Trump’s announcement comes only weeks ahead of the midterm elections and as polls indicate Republicans are battling for seats even in firmly red states like Iowa. A recent Marist poll found Hinson eight points behind her Democratic opponent, state Rep. Josh Turek, in the race for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat. Trump addressed the tight Senate race at the event, telling Hinson he had seen some “good polls just recently” and that she “should do well.”

The president cast the new plant as “only possible because of the pro-American policies of the Trump administration,” criticizing the Biden administration for “record” high losses of manufacturing jobs.

“Soon after my inauguration, I imposed powerful 50% tariffs on all foreign steel, and now our steel industry is roaring back to life,” he said. “Everyone’s building their plant here because they don’t want to pay tariffs.”

Crediting the tariffs, he also doubled down on a previous offer to pay every American adult $5,000 if Republicans win the midterms.

Asked about the announcement’s importance to national security, Trump said it was vital for the military to have American-made steel.

“We have a military that’s very powerful, and there are certain products you have to make. Steel is one of them. You need it for your planes, your army tanks,” Trump said. “We have a lot of things we don’t have to make ourselves. But when it comes to national security, I would say steel is number one on your list.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said the new plant will be “transformational” for Iowa and the broader Midwest region.

“It reduces our dependence on our foreign supply chain, strengthens our national security, and most importantly, as the governor for Iowa, these are tremendous, high-paying jobs with incredible benefits, increased salaries,” the Republican said. “It changes the economic trajectory for this region – it’s one of the most depressed regions of Iowa – but not only for Iowa, but for the whole Midwest.”

Ahead of the official announcement, the White House said the new plant fulfills a promise to “rebuild American industry, reshore manufacturing, and create new jobs.”

It “underscores the President’s historic efforts to revitalize the U.S. steel industry – supporting local communities, strengthening supply chains, and protecting our national security,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said. “After decades of decline, this President is restoring America’s industrial competitiveness & securing trillions of dollars in new investment.”