Trump announces $5,000 cash dividends to every American adult if Republicans win midterms 

President Donald Trump promised a $5,000 check to every adult American citizen if Republicans retain control of both houses of Congress in the midterm elections, drawing both praise and…

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President Donald Trump promised a $5,000 check to every adult American citizen if Republicans retain control of both houses of Congress in the midterm elections, drawing both praise and pushback.

“If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000,” Trump announced during Wednesday night’s keynote speech at the first-ever GOP midterm convention in Dallas.

The payouts, which, if given to the more than 245 million U.S. adult citizens, would cost north of $1 trillion, come as Republicans are facing an uphill battle on affordability heading into the midterm elections. Nearly 30% of registered voters rank the economy as their top issue heading into the midterms, followed by 15% who say cost of living and affordability, according to Pew Research polling this summer.

Trump did not immediately make clear how the government would fund the checks, but said it would be due to “tremendous economic success” under his administration.

“We’re making a fortune,” he said, referring to his tariff agenda. He compared the cash payments to how “a successful company will do a cash distribution to its shareholders,” touting other initiatives such as his $1,776 checks to military members last year and Trump accounts for children.

“The only caveat I have is that the dividend that we’re making must be spent in the United States of America,” Trump said during his remarks. “We don’t want you going to Canada to spend the money. We don’t want you going to China, to Germany. You got to spend the money in the United States of America.”

Some Republicans immediately praised the effort, with Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio promising to draft a bill to formally implement Trump’s pledge. “I will get a bill ready so that we can get the Trump Dividend passed immediately after the November 3rd election,” he wrote on X. “Because Republicans (and America) will win!”

Asked if he supported the proposal, Rep. Brian Mast, R-Florida, said he stands behind it “100%” and that he hopes Congress will take it up soon.

“For a senior on Social Security, you’re talking about increasing their fixed income maybe by as much as 20% in this year,” he told Fox News. “We’re the largest consumer economy anywhere in the globe. Everybody across the globe wants access to it. President Trump is making them pay for that access, so give that dividend to the American people. That is perfect common sense to me.”

Trump’s promise drew swift criticism from critics who fear the $5,000 checks will make inflation worse and add to the growing national debt.

“We tried the ‘give everyone a check’ approach during covid and it accomplished absolutely nothing long term except to contribute to inflation,” conservative commentator Matt Walsh wrote on X.

Others compared the payouts to a form of Republican-endorsed socialism.

“Will post-conservative Republicans also try to defend Trump’s $5K ‘dividend’ socialist vote-buying scheme that would cost nearly $1 trillion?” former House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good wrote on X.

The former Virginia representative, who lost his 2024 primary after Trump endorsed his opponent, also compared the checks to the stimulus funds the government issued during the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said caused “the current inflation, high interest rates, and affordability crisis,” noting the national debt is now $40 trillion, compared to $27 trillion at the beginning of the pandemic.

“It only takes $400 per month in higher inflationary costs to consume in 1 year the ‘benefits’ of a $5k stimulus check,” he wrote. “And the consequences of the extra debt created by the stimulus are layered upon the effects of previous bad fiscal policy.”

In a statement, the White House said the Trump dividends will be possible because Trump has “unleashed trillions in new private investment, launched an unprecedented crackdown on government waste, and rebuilt American strength at home.”

Vice President J.D. Vance defended the payments, telling Fox News they were intended primarily for the “American middle class.”

“What the president is talking about is fundamentally a dividend for American workers,” Vance said Wednesday. “We’re taking in an extraordinary amount of revenue because the president of the United States is actually standing up to both foreign companies, but also foreign countries who’ve been taking advantage of America’s workers for pretty much my entire life.”

Heartlander News reached out to the Treasury Department for comment about the dividend and how it would be funded but did not receive a response prior to publication.

(Image credit: Screenshot/X/TheWhiteHouse)