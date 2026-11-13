St. Louis Public Schools approves only part of downsizing proposals, closing 9 schools 

After considering as many as 22 school closures, the St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) board has approved closing nine schools, while warning that more closures may follow.

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After considering as many as 22 school closures, the St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) board has approved closing nine schools, while warning that more closures may follow.

“Talking about building capacity and utilization may seem cold and unfeeling, but they’re important because it’s difficult in terms of money and availability of certified staff to provide an art teacher, librarian, counselor and extracurricular activities at a school that only has 200 students,” said board Vice President Brian Marston, as reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “To achieve a financially sustainable district of well-resourced schools, we should be closing more buildings, but this is a start.”

At its Tuesday meeting, the board voted to close AESM at L’Ouverture, Ames, Ashland, Carver, Hamilton, Hickey, Meramec, Monroe and Walbridge, despite the teachers’ union calling for a delay.

“Behind each of the 11 schools proposed for closure and repurposing are children, families, educators, and generations of community history,” former school board President Susan Jones told KSDK-TV, the local NBC affiliate.

Because the board did not approve all of the Future Ready SLPS recommendations, the final plan does not provide a clear estimate of how much the district will save as it tries to close a $41 million deficit.

Superintendent Myra Berry had estimated the district would save $20 million by reducing staffing and transportation costs. But she did not provide details on implementation costs, leaving projected savings “unclear,” according to St. Louis Public Radio.

Other changes include converting 12 magnet schools into neighborhood schools and transforming one high school into a career training center. Those changes are scheduled to take effect by fall 2027.

‘The children of Missouri will suffer’

Declining enrollment and rising expenses have driven SLPS to consider school closures for several years.

After reaching a peak of more than 43,000 students in 1991, the district enrolled fewer than 18,000 students in 2025 – a decrease of more than 58%.

In January, the Missouri State Board of Education downgraded the district’s rating to provisionally accredited from fully accredited, citing financial mismanagement and unauthorized spending.

“Anything we do should have standards,” said board member Kerry Casey at the time. “[We] should have high expectations and accountability, and unless we hold our schools accountable, which is our domain, the children of Missouri will suffer.”

The district has also countersued its former superintendent, Keisha Scarlett, accusing her of authorizing contracts, salary increases and staffing changes without the board’s required approval.

Scarlett sued the district in April after she was abruptly placed on leave and eventually fired.

Lavish spending on questionable expenses – including a Topgolf venue rental and a four-night stay at Caesars Palace – prompted a 2025 state audit to criticize the board for insufficient oversight during Scarlett’s administration.

“Time and time again, you’ll see that the Board of Education can and must do a much better job of providing leadership and oversight for the district,” said Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick.