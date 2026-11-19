Protecting the unborn and addressing high costs should be Republicans’ main priorities in the final month before newly elected members of Congress join the legislature in January, Sen. Josh…

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Protecting the unborn and addressing high costs should be Republicans’ main priorities in the final month before newly elected members of Congress join the legislature in January, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, told Heartlander News Thursday.

Defunding Planned Parenthood should be “at the top of the list” of priorities, Hawley said, adding that using taxpayer dollars to fund the abortion giant is a “travesty” for a Republican Congress.

“I think that’s one of the reasons that Republicans fared so badly in the midterms,” Hawley said. “You had a lot of pro-life voters, be it conservative Catholics or evangelicals or others, who did not show up to vote. Why? Because what has this Congress done to protect the unborn? They have turned a blind eye to the weakest and most vulnerable among us, and I think it ought to be priority number one in our remaining weeks to defund Planned Parenthood.”

Hawley also called on Congress to lower costs by suspending the gas tax and capping prescription drug prices.

“Everything costs too much,” he said. “But if you’re asking me for priority number one, I would say we have got to protect the unborn.”

Hawley posted a list of priorities Nov. 11 for Senate Republicans to accomplish during their remaining six weeks before they lose nine seats to Democrats and newly elected senators join the upper chamber.

Senate Republicans trying to figure out what to do in the next 6 weeks? Here you go:

DEFUND Planned Parenthood

MORATORIUM on data centers

SUSPEND the gas tax

FUND rural hospitals

SAVE AMERICA ACT — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 11, 2026

Republicans currently hold the Senate majority with 53 seats, but their numbers will drop to 44, compared with 56 for Democrats.

On his list of priorities, Hawley also proposed a moratorium on data centers. American citizens should be able to decide whether a data center can enter their city and increase their energy bills, he told Heartlander News.

“I don’t think it’s a partisan issue at all. I think it’s a people issue,” Hawley said. “I think that the people of Missouri ought to have the right to say whether a data center comes into their town or not. And I think that every Missourian ought to have a right to not have their electricity bills increased, or their water bills increased, to make sure that they get first access to the grid and not some company. And until we can write those protections into law, we should just have no more data centers be built, no new ones.”

The companies will “be fine,” Hawley added, referring to the multibillion-dollar artificial intelligence company Anthropic, the maker of Claude AI, which debuted on the stock market Thursday.

Anthropic broke the record for an initial public offering (IPO), selling 980 million shares to raise $81.3 billion and reaching a valuation of about $2 trillion at Thursday’s opening price, according to CNBC. The company trades under the ticker ANT on the Nasdaq, and its shares opened at $111.50 each.

The tech companies make billions while consuming tons of energy and driving up costs for average Americans, Hawley said.

“Who I’m worried about are the working people, the rural folks in Missouri who have these data centers coming in, taking their farmlands, driving up their electricity bills,” he said. “This should not happen. We need to give people rights.”