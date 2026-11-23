Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is urging consumers to watch for scams during the Thanksgiving and Christmas shopping season.

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Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is urging consumers to watch for scams during the Thanksgiving and Christmas shopping season.

Hanaway warned that criminals use fake online stores, gift card schemes, fraudulent charities and package-delivery notices to steal money and personal information.

“Scammers never take a holiday,” Hanaway said. “While Missourians are focused on finding gifts, supporting worthwhile causes and spending time with loved ones, fraudsters are working overtime to steal personal information and hard-earned money.”

Hanaway’s office sued online marketplace Temu in October, alleging it misled consumers and improperly collected personal information.

Temu has handed Missourians a false bill of goods wrapped in discounts and delivered with deception. While consumers were promised savings, the app was quietly harvesting personal data and hiding the truth.



We’ve filed a lawsuit against Temu because Missourians deserve honesty,… pic.twitter.com/uRY8i5xBfT — Attorney General Catherine L. Hanaway (@AGCHanaway) October 13, 2026

“The best defense is to stay vigilant, informed and cautious,” the Republican said. “Our office will continue protecting consumers and holding accountable those who prey on Missourians during the holiday season.”

Common holiday scams to watch for

Hanaway’s office identified several schemes and offered advice for avoiding them:

Fake online stores: Fraudulent websites advertise popular products at steep discounts but may deliver counterfeit goods or nothing at all. Hanaway recommends shopping with trusted retailers, checking website addresses and using a credit card when possible.

Gift card scams: Scammers pose as government agencies, utilities, employers or family members and demand payment through gift cards. The attorney general said no legitimate organization will require payment by gift card.

Delivery and phishing scams: Fake package notices, shipping updates, refund offers and account alerts can lead consumers to links designed to steal personal or financial information. Hanaway advises checking tracking information directly on a retailer’s or carrier’s website rather than clicking links in unsolicited messages.

Fake charities: Scammers use emotional appeals and urgent requests for donations. Hanaway urges consumers to research organizations before giving and donate through verified channels.

Impersonation schemes: Messages offering exclusive deals, prizes or refunds may seek passwords, financial details or other sensitive information.

Missourians who believe they have been targeted by a scam or deceptive practice can call the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint online.