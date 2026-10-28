Kansas City teens gather at Plaza amid reports of large weekend fight 

More than 60 Kansas City teenagers were involved in a large fight over the weekend at an outdoor shopping district, according to multiple reports.

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More than 60 Kansas City teenagers were involved in a large fight over the weekend at an outdoor shopping district, according to multiple reports.

“Kansas City police are working to break up a large fight involving more than 60 juveniles at the Country Club Plaza, according to initial reports,” Kansas City Discover wrote on social media, urging parents to pick up their children.

The gathering took place Saturday evening, before the citywide curfew for minors went into effect. Police arrived around 7 p.m. Some online commenters claimed they heard gunshots in the area, but those reports were not confirmed.

Despite social media posts describing mob-like activity, Kansas City Police Department Capt. Jake Becchina told The Kansas City Star that no assaults or injuries were reported. He said he saw nothing that would qualify as a fight or brawl. One adult was arrested at the scene for hindering, which could refer to helping a person evade law enforcement.

Aside from The Kansas City Star, media coverage of the incident has been limited. Blogger Tony’s Kansas City said the brawl “debunks” the Plaza’s “comeback story.”

“Kansas City Country Club Plaza residents confirm an epic brawl that was mostly downplayed by local media,” Tony’s Kansas City wrote. “To be fair … Fights on the Plaza might no longer deserve MSM coverage because they’re so common and a large police presence in this area is nothing new.”

Social media users commented on Tony’s Kansas City’s X post, blaming Mayor Quinton Lucas for the incident.

Others called for parents to be held accountable for their children’s behavior.

“As someone mentioned above, if they started holding Parents more accountable for their children’s actions, some of the craziness will stop,” one person commented. “You can’t blame Mayor Quinton Lucas or KCPD for this. If you don’t be a parent to your children, the streets will.”

(Photo credit: Unsplash, Martin Podsiad)