American government protects the Christian principles of religious liberty and freedom of conscience, regardless of religion, but never permits violence or radical ideology, Sen. Josh Hawley,…

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American government protects the Christian principles of religious liberty and freedom of conscience, regardless of religion, but never permits violence or radical ideology, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, told Heartlander News, when asked about the growing Muslim presence in American public life.

“As a Christian, I absolutely believe in liberty of conscience and religious liberty,” Hawley said Thursday. “I mean, that’s one of the greatest gifts that Christians have given the world is the right of conscience, which we were the first to recognize and insist on.”

Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed, D-Michigan, will be the first Muslim senator and has promised to swear on the Quran when he takes the oath of office before the upper chamber in January. Six Muslims will be in the House, the most ever. Minnesota’s Keith Ellison became the first Muslim elected to Congress in 2006. Additionally, more than 3,000 mosques are now spread across the U.S., including 50 in Hawley’s home state of Missouri, according to MosqueAtlas.

Hawley’s answer was twofold: Religious liberty protects people of every faith, but it doesn’t cover violence or radical ideology. “Only God has the right to command the conscience,” he said.

“And so, when it comes to other faiths – and as a religious liberty lawyer, I represented the people of different faiths – I think that all comes back to the right of conscience,” he continued. “And I would certainly go to court and have gone to court to defend the right of anybody and everybody to follow their conscience.”

But “another bedrock principle of America” condemns violent ideologies and the actions they promote.

“And so, I think that whatever your religious background is, if you are willing to abide by our laws and you’re willing to be peaceful, if you’re a Christian or you’re a Muslim or you’re a Hindu or you’re something else, that’s great,” Hawley said. “We welcome you.”

America defends the freedom of religion as long as those freedoms do not harm or target another individual’s rights, Hawley explained.

“If you are going to try and trample people’s rights, if you’re going to try to hurt the vulnerable, if you’re going to try and indoctrinate students into some radical ideology, then I don’t care if you call yourself a Muslim or a Christian or whatever,” Hawley said. “We’re not going to allow you to do that. And I think that that’s an important unifying principle that we share as Americans.”