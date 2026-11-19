Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed plans to take his oath of office by swearing on the Koran, he said, referencing Thomas Jefferson’s own copy of the Muslim book, but Jefferson owned that copy for…

Share



Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed plans to take his oath of office by swearing on the Koran, he said, referencing Thomas Jefferson’s own copy of the Muslim book, but Jefferson owned that copy for political purposes, Sen. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, explained.

“I will likely swear on the Koran. Which Koran? We’re not sure. I mean, Thomas Jefferson had a copy of the Koran, so when Keith Ellison was sworn in to Congress, he swore in on that copy,” El-Sayed told NPR, referencing Keith Ellison, who was the first Muslim to join the House of Representatives in 2007.

Two decades later, El-Sayed will be the first Muslim to join the U.S. Senate, representing the state of Michigan as a Democrat. He also noted that the University of Michigan holds the first copy of the Koran in the state, adding “that might be the choice.”

“So I don’t know, but I’ll swear on (the) Koran,” he said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reposted the clip, replying with a short history lesson for why Jefferson owned a copy of the Koran.

“Thomas Jefferson and John Adams met the Tripoli Ambassador in London and asked why Muslims were attacking nations who had done them no harm,” DeSantis said in a post on X.

Thomas Jefferson and John Adams met the Tripoli Ambassador in London and asked why Muslims were attacking nations who had done them no harm.



In a letter to John Jay dated March 28, 1786, they wrote:



“The Ambassador [of Tripoli] answered us that it was founded on the Laws of… https://t.co/jyblKTqi72 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 16, 2026

He referenced the late 18th century attacks of Barbary pirates, who seized U.S. ships traversing the Atlantic and Mediterranean seas, primarily near the Strait of Gibraltar.

“We took the liberty to make some inquiries concerning the Grounds of their pretentions to make war upon Nations who had done them no Injury, and observed that we considered all mankind as our friends who had done us no wrong, nor had given us any provocation,” Jefferson and Adams wrote to John Jay in March 1786.

The Tripoli Ambassador represented one of the Barbary states – present-day Libya – which was primarily Muslim.

“The Ambassador answered us that it was founded on the Laws of their Prophet, that it was written in their Koran, that all nations who should not have acknowledged their authority were sinners, that it was their right and duty to make war upon them wherever they could be found, and to make slaves of all they could take as Prisoners, and that every Musselman who should be slain in battle was sure to go to Paradise,” they continued.

Jefferson owned George Sale’s 1734 Arabic to English translation of the Koran, often called the Alcoran of Mohammed, which is credited for introducing the West to the Koran, according to the Library of Congress. The book was among more than 6,000 books of Jefferson, who sold his personal collection to Congress in 1815 to replace the Congressional Library, devasted in the War of 1812. The library rebound the copy of the Koran in 1918.

“Jefferson would go on the wage war against the Barbary pirates (terrorists) during his presidency,” DeSantis said in his post.

DeSantis will leave office in January when his term expires, and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Florida, will take the seat as governor.

A former spokesman for the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood has praised El-Sayed’s election to the Senate, saying he is a model for Muslims to advance their cause “from within the political system.”

El-Sayed’s family members have reportedly worked for organizations that funneled thousands to millions of dollars to support Hamas and al-Qaeda. He and his half-sister both reportedly supported a Muslim Brotherhood affiliate in Egypt’s 2012 presidential election, something El-Sayed denies, and his half-sister celebrated their family ties to the Sunni Muslim organization, which seeks to establish states governed by Sharia law around the world.

The Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt is classified as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group by the U.S. government for its material support of Hamas.

(Image credit: Conlan Houston, CC BY-SA 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)