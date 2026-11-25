A Pennsylvania couple wants a federal judge to block a school policy that lets staff call children by different names or pronouns without parental consent.

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A Pennsylvania couple wants a federal judge to block a school policy that lets staff call children by different names or pronouns without parental consent.

The plaintiffs, who are using the aliases John and Jane Roe in court, have four children who attend the Pine-Richland School District north of Pittsburgh. The district serves more than 4,500 students across six schools.

The parents filed the motion last week, asking for an order that would apply only to their family.

The Roes say their Christian faith teaches them that two genders exist and people cannot change their biological sex. They want school staff to inform them if one of their children asks to use a different name or pronoun. They also want staff to get their written consent before creating a team to plan a so-called social transition for any of their children.

Pine-Richland’s policy tells staff not to disclose a student’s transgender identity to parents unless the student agrees or the law requires disclosure. Staff must first talk to the student about how much they want their parents to know. The district warns that informing parents can put students at risk of abuse or homelessness.

School staff meet with students who begin transitioning during the school year to discuss a timeline. The policy calls for parents to attend “if they are involved in the process.” Staff can use a student’s self-selected name on class rosters and school IDs while using the student’s legal name when contacting home.

The Roes’ lawyers say the policy offers no religious opt-out. Their brief argues that it violates the parents’ religious freedom under the First Amendment and their right to raise their children under the 14th Amendment. Their lawyers also cite a federal law requiring parental consent before schools administer certain surveys or assessments to students.

“Parents have the right to raise their own children without governmental interference,” America First Legal senior counsel Nick Barry said Monday.

The case began in January 2024, when another parent sued the district, as Heartlander News reported. The mother told the district to notify her within three days if her child questioned her gender or showed distress about it. District officials responded that they would provide that information only if the law required it.

In the first round of the case, Superintendent Brian Miller told the court that the child never sought support under the policy. He also said the district had involved or informed parents every time a child sought to transition during a school year.

U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV rejected the mother’s request for a temporary order in May 2024 and later dismissed the suit. The mother moved her child to a church school that summer.

In April, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived her claim for damages because the policy applied to her while her child attended a district school. The judges ruled she could not obtain an order blocking the policy because her child had left the district and she had not committed to reenrolling her. The Roes joined the suit in an updated complaint last month.

Similar disputes have arisen elsewhere in Pennsylvania.

In York County, Michelle Landerer said Dover Area School District staff used a boy’s name and male pronouns for her daughter without telling her. A judge let some of her claims proceed in February 2025, and the two sides reached a settlement later that year.

The Chester County Intermediate Unit dropped a similar rule this fall after a legal challenge. Two groups challenged the policy on parental rights and religious freedom grounds, Heartlander News reported.

The U.S. Department of Education also opened an investigation last week into whether Pennsylvania’s Colonial School District near Philadelphia and four districts in other states withheld gender support plans or related information from parents.