The U.S. Department of Education is investigating five public school districts in five states over policies that allow students to use different names and pronouns at school without their parents’…

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The U.S. Department of Education is investigating five public school districts in five states over policies that allow students to use different names and pronouns at school without their parents’ knowledge, it announced Wednesday.

Federal officials want to determine whether St. Paul Public Schools in Minnesota, the Eau Claire Area School District in Wisconsin, Community Unit School District 300 in Illinois, the Thompson School District in Colorado and the Colonial School District in Pennsylvania withheld information about students’ gender identities or related records from parents in violation of federal law.

These districts have policies allowing students to use names and pronouns at school that differ from those their parents used when enrolling them. The districts also have so-called gender support plans that allow students to request these changes and decide whether to tell their parents. The Education Department says the districts keep these plans separate from other student records.

“The practice of schools withholding the most sensitive information about students from their own parents is unacceptable,” said Frank Miller, who runs the department’s Student Privacy Policy Office.

The DOE believes these policies violate two federal laws. The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act allows parents to access their children’s school records and request corrections. The Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment requires written parental consent before schools require students to answer certain questions about subjects such as mental health or religion.

The department has not said whether any of the districts violated federal law.

District policies and parental access

St. Paul Public Schools’ policy tells staff to use a student’s preferred name and pronouns without waiting for parental consent. If a student says they don’t want to tell their parents, staff can delay contacting them. However, the district told CBS Minnesota that parents must sign formal gender support plans for students under 18.

In Wisconsin, Eau Claire’s gender support form asks whether parents know about a student’s gender identity and how much they support it. The form says the school keeps the plan in the student’s file and can provide it to parents who request it.

“All parents have the right to request their students’ files at any time,” Eau Claire school board President Stephanie Farrar told WEAU.

Several Eau Claire parents sued the district over its policy in 2022, arguing that the rules allowed schools to help students change their gender identities without their parents’ knowledge. Courts dismissed the lawsuit, saying the group could not show that the policy had harmed any of its members. The Supreme Court declined to hear the case two years later.

Similarly, a mother sued District 300 in Illinois in May, alleging that school staff began using a different name and pronouns for her child without telling her. She said the school then shut her out when she tried to get involved.

Federal action in other states

The federal government is already challenging similar policies elsewhere. In September, the Justice Department sued Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools under the same two federal laws. Federal lawyers said the district allowed staff to exclude parents from meetings about their children’s so-called gender identities and conceal written plans from them.

The lawsuit references “undated recordings” in which staff discussed how to continue promoting LGBTQ lifestyles and gender transitions, including hiding them from parents who disagree. Heartlander News first reported on a 2025 video call where staff discussed those themes.

In August, Topeka Public Schools said it would stop using gender support plans and allow parents to see plans already on file, as Heartlander News reported.

Federal officials are also investigating a Massachusetts school district after two parents said school staff kept them in the dark about their daughter’s gender identity. In September, the Education Department opened an investigation into Algonquin Regional High School.

Joseph and Arlene Kutzko, a Catholic couple, said school staff used a male name and pronouns for their daughter without their knowledge. The parents said they had thought their daughter was staying after school for extra help with math.

Supreme Court weighs parental rights

The Supreme Court has also considered whether schools can withhold information about students’ gender identities from their parents. In March, the justices restored a lower court order protecting California parents while the state appealed.

The case began when two Christian teachers sued, arguing that school rules forced them to hide students’ gender changes from parents. The justices said parents seeking religious exemptions would likely prevail on their claim that the rules interfere with their right to raise their children according to their faith.