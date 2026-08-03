‘Old-school liberal’ comedian Bill Maher mocks Democratic Socialists of America in humorous warning to nation

Comedian Bill Maher parodied the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) on his show Friday, saying he “takes them at their word,” while arguing the media tries to hide the group’s communist…

Share



Comedian Bill Maher parodied the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) on his show Friday, saying he “takes them at their word,” while arguing the media tries to hide the group’s communist agenda.

“People are actually getting elected now, who literally don’t think we should have police or prisons or borders,” Maher said. “And again, they’re not lying about who they are. The media is.”

The less-than-10-minute comedy segment on Real Time with Bill Maher has gained more than 1 million views since it aired Friday. Maher repeatedly compared modern-day statements by DSA members with the ideas of Karl Marx and other communist thinkers.

“The DSA platform says: ‘you work as much as you are able, and no more than needed,’” Maher said. “If that was any closer to Karl Marx’s dictum, ‘From each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs,’ they’d be sued for plagiarism.”

He cited numerous DSA allies, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, New York congressional candidate Darializa Chevalier and Gen Z influencer Hasan Piker.

“They’re not trying to hide it,” Maher said, referencing how Mamdani once tweeted a Marx quote and Piker lamented “the fall of two of the most murderous regimes in history: the Soviet Union and Chairman Mao’s China.”

Maher then highlighted a phrase many DSA members, including Mamdani and Chevalier, have used: “seize the means of production” – meaning the government can take ownership of goods and property such as factories, machinery and resources.

“I think they want to ‘seize the means of production,’” he said, turning to an imaginary conversation with the socialists. “Now, maybe you missed that in school or missed school altogether, but that’s communism. That’s communism, which we tried, and it doesn’t work.”

Maher later referenced a faction within the DSA, the Marxist Unity Group, which takes its name from the philosophical founder of communism.

“I must take them [the Marxist Unity Group] at their word when their words include: ‘our commitment is to the long-term struggle for a fully liberated, classless society.’ In a word, communism,” he said.

The push for a classless society would require eliminating two of the three branches of the U.S. government, Maher said.

“This crowd literally wants to get rid of our form of government, the Senate, but also, and I quote: ‘replace the president and Supreme Court, with an executive and judiciary chosen by and subordinate to Congress,’” he said. “Yeah, no biggie. Just taking the very essence of our government, which is three branches checking each other, and sh*tcanning two and a half of them.”

In a surprising conclusion, Maher, who describes himself as an “old-school liberal” and often criticizes President Donald Trump, said he would never vote for a DSA-backed candidate.

“People got to realize this is going on,” he said. “Yes, my vote is in play. I’m not voting for anyone who thinks the wrong side won the Cold War or cheers for the Intifada like it’s the World Cup.”

He further lamented what he called a “raging fire festival in the [Democratic] party,” adding that most Democrats do not hold those views but also refuse to oppose them.

“I’m just going to say it: the far left is overwhelmingly made up of affluent, ultra-woke white people,” Maher said. “You raised your kids wrong. You told your precious brats that every brain fart was genius, and now those brain farts are becoming Democratic Party policy.”

Watch the video: