‘Nutty. Moronic. Dangerous. Bigoted’: Major Democrat figures slam the Democratic Socialists taking over their party

(The Daily Signal) – Van Jones, the proudly progressive CNN pundit, has a message for the Democratic Socialists of America candidates who have crashed his party:

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(The Daily Signal) – Van Jones, the proudly progressive CNN pundit, has a message for the Democratic Socialists of America candidates who have crashed his party:

“Stop pooping in the punch bowl and telling us the turds are ice cubes,” he declared on X.

I'm tired of being told that, to be a progressive, I now must swear allegiance to crazy ideas.



I'm a strong Democrat, with a winning bipartisan track record. I'm rooted in progressive ideals and policies: criminal justice reform, Green New Deal, Medicare for All, free education,… pic.twitter.com/foPRXip7fb — Van Jones (@VanJones68) July 18, 2026

After sharing his progressive bona fides, Jones took on some of the “terrible” ideas pushed by the DSA.

“Some defend the far left by claiming they only want Nordic-style social democracy. If that were true, I might applaud them. I want those policies, too! But what does universal health care have to do with Hamas? With abolishing all law enforcement? With erasing all borders? With treating every wealthy person as a villain? Ideas matter. And these are terrible ideas.”

While Democrat leaders, such as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and New Jersey’s Sen. Cory Booker, bow down and mumble platitudes about the party’s “big tent,” Jones wants the DSA forces gone. Ejected. Red-carded. Emphasis on “Red.”

“I am tired, tired, tired of a set of people on the very far left in the Democratic party,” he said in a Substack post Saturday. “Ideas that are literally insane. Nutty. Moronic. Dangerous. Bigoted. They are not progressive, they are regressive and they should not be in our party.”

As detailed by the Daily Signal, those “literally insane” ideas pushed by the DSA in its new platform include doing away with the U.S. Senate, the Supreme Court, the presidency—in other words, the U.S. Constitution—capitalism, the border, prisons, police, and, apparently, Israel.

In fact, the shining star of the democratic socialists, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, has doubled down on his dream of arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he sets foot in the Big Apple. Mamdani claims he has the authority to lock up Netanyahu because of a 2024 arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court. The U.S. is not a member of the International Criminal Court and does not recognize the warrant. The warrant may as well have been issued by the International House of Pancakes.

No wonder Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., is calling Mamdani a “clown” and advising him to “just sit down.”

“Well, it’s such a tough guy to say that kind of thing. He has no way to do that,” Fetterman told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“Obviously, America’s not even part of that corrupt court, and so he’s just a clown to even say that,” Fetterman declared. “And now, just sit down and focus on the problems that they have in New York. That’s really not your purview.”

Helpful Hint: When the carnival giant is calling you a clown, it’s worth paying attention to.

HBO host and liberal icon Bill Maher is also paying attention to the rise of the democratic socialists, their open Marxism, antisemitism, and the “crazy stuff on the left,” and he wants no part of it. Maher told ABC News’ “This Week” program he’d leave the party if its “communist” wing took over.

“Democrats are cowardly, they’re cowardly,” he told Jonathan Karl. “Their party is being taken over now by, you know, every day I hear about a new very radical.”

In fact, Maher says he’s actively considering voting for Vice President JD Vance in 2028, declaring, “My vote is in play because it can’t be Trump running, so I’m not living in communist America.”

Let’s review. The democratic socialists have turned Van Jones into Sen. John Kennedy, Jews into targets, and Bill Maher into a potential Republican. And it’s only Tuesday.

Image Credit: David Shankbone, Members of the Democratic Socialists of America march at the Occupy Wall Street protest in New York, September 17, 2011.