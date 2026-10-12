New York defies teachers’ unions, will participate in Trump’s school choice program 

New York’s Democrat governor has opted the state into President Donald Trump’s federal school choice program, arguing that even public schools will benefit.

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New York’s Democrat governor has opted the state into President Donald Trump’s federal school choice program, arguing that even public schools will benefit.

“I’m not going to leave money on the table when it could help our kids,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press release Friday announcing her decision.

Hochul has long spoken of her intention to opt New York into the program despite opposition from left-leaning groups, including teachers’ unions, which claim the program will take resources from public schools.

The Education Freedom Tax Credit, which begins Jan. 1, 2027, allows federal tax credits to fund scholarships for private school tuition, private tutoring and other educational services. The scholarships are intended to help families access educational support they might not otherwise be able to afford and are available to both public and private school students.

Scholarships are limited to states that choose to participate, although taxpayers in any state can donate to a qualified scholarship granting organization and claim the credit.

Critics, including the New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) union, urged Hochul to opt out, arguing that the “voucher” program would drain public school funding to benefit private schools.

But the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says the scholarship program relies on voluntary donations that are entirely separate from public school funding.

“We are profoundly disappointed with this initial decision,” American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten wrote on social media. “I hope Gov. Hochul @governor.ny.gov is right and we are wrong.”

Hochul said she intended to opt New York into the program from the outset but carefully reviewed its regulations to ensure it would benefit schools and students without taking money from public schools or the state.

“My commitment to public education has not changed, and it never will,” she said in the release.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was the first Democrat governor to opt into the program, doing so in January.

“I’m proud that Colorado is the first Democratic state to come online,” he said. “I’m excited about what this means for Coloradans, and I know that many Coloradans will be taking advantage of this tax credit to be able to do a little bit more for kids, investing in kids, closing the achievement gap and providing real opportunities for kids across the country.”

More than 30 states have opted into the program. The Democrat governors of Arizona, North Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky and Wisconsin vetoed legislation to allow their states to participate, but the Kentucky, Kansas and North Carolina legislatures overrode those vetoes, allowing their states to participate.

According to Ballotpedia, the governors of Hawaii, New Mexico and Oregon have indicated their states will not participate but are reconsidering their decisions.

Josh Cowen, a vociferous school choice critic, said in June he believes all states will eventually join the program because public school students can benefit and states don’t want to lose dollars to other states.

Hochul said every parent “wants their child to have a great education and the best possible chance to succeed. That’s what guides my decisions as Governor.”

Heartlander News sought comment from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Hawaii Gov. Josh Green but had not received responses by publication time.