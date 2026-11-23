A new federal scorecard lets states track their progress in a nationwide effort to ensure more children in foster care have access to a safe, stable home. The scorecard compares each participating…

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A new federal scorecard lets states track their progress in a nationwide effort to ensure more children in foster care have access to a safe, stable home. The scorecard compares each participating jurisdiction’s ratio of licensed foster homes to children in need and will highlight which states are making the greatest improvements, according to a press release provided to Heartlander News.

The Administration for Children and Families (ACF), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, launched A Home for Every Child to “strengthen families, prioritize prevention and recruit and retain qualified foster families.” The initiative followed President Donald Trump’s Fostering the Future executive order, as previously reported.

“Children need safety, stability, and families who love them,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement. “President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have challenged us to keep children safely with their families whenever possible and ensure a loving foster home is ready when needed.”

Currently, there are only 57 licensed foster homes for every 100 children in need. A Home for Every Child aims to raise that ratio above 1:1 in every state, according to ACF.

All 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have committed to increasing the number of licensed foster homes in their jurisdictions, with a focus on “safe and timely permanency” for children, ACF Assistant Secretary Alex J. Adams explained in a May report for The Heritage Foundation.

Tracking state progress

Released Monday, the new scorecard displays each participating jurisdiction’s ratio of available foster homes to children in need. So far, 27 of the 52 jurisdictions are reporting data. ACF expects the scorecard to include data from all participating jurisdictions by Dec. 15.

“Never before have state and federal policymakers, child welfare advocates, and caseworkers had substantive, useful, and near real-time data on the wellbeing of children and families,” Adams said in a statement. “Our A Home for Every Child scorecard ushers in a new era of child welfare data transparency that will undoubtedly encourage innovation and inspire some healthy competition between jurisdictions, ultimately leading to better decisions made on behalf of children and families.”

Each month, the scorecard will show every state’s current foster-home-to-child ratio, the percentage of change and four additional measures ACF calls “chaser measures.” These measures examine the quality and stability of available homes and assess strategies for improving outcomes and safety.

The measures also track children’s family connections, time spent outside foster homes in emergency or congregate care, and reports of maltreatment or disruptions in placements. The scorecard also offers a profile page for each jurisdiction, with more detailed information about trends at the county level.

$7 million in awards for improvement

ACF will award a total of $7 million next fall to jurisdictions with the highest foster-home-to-child ratios and those showing the greatest improvement.

The two jurisdictions with the highest ratios will receive $3 million and $2 million, respectively. Two jurisdictions with the most improved ratios will each receive $1 million.

“I have seen first-hand how our A Home for Every Child initiative is helping states expand the number of safe, supportive homes, responsibly reduce entries into foster care and, most importantly, deliver real, lasting results for children,” Adams said in a previous statement. “May the best state win and, most importantly, let’s work together so that all children win nationwide.”