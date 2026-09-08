New GOP nominee named for Missouri district following opponent’s drug charge 

Louise Secker has been named the new Republican nominee for Missouri House District 161 as charges are pending against her primary opponent, who…

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Louise Secker has been named the new Republican nominee for Missouri House District 161 as charges are pending against her primary opponent, who narrowly won the race after he allegedly conspired to have drugs planted in her possession.

Thomas Ross of Joplin, Missouri, had won by a mere 33 votes. A press release by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri announced Thursday Ross allegedly tried to plant cocaine in Secker’s car or purse before the primary election.

“The American people deserve confidence in an electoral process that has served our nation for generations,” U.S. Attorney R. Matthew Price said in a statement. “Candidates are expected to conduct their campaigns with integrity, honesty, and respect for their opponents, allowing voters to make informed decisions without fear of misinformation or undue influence.”

Ross is accused of directing his former campaign manager, who is called C.S. in court documents, to place drugs in Secker’s purse and car. Ross allegedly gave C.S. a black glove with a small bag of powder and a pink and white pill for C.S. to distribute while Ross was out of town on vacation in mid-June.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been investigating the crime alongside the Joplin Police Department, and a drug test kit revealed the powder was cocaine, and the pill was Adderall. Ross was believed to have a prescription for Adderall at the time, according to an affidavit.

The FBI also has text messages between Ross and C.S. discussing the plot.

“The conduct alleged in these charges [is] substantial and serious,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Chris Ormerod said. “Our citizens deserve to know that the election process is done with transparency and fairness.”

Ross has been charged with conspiring to distribute cocaine to frame his political opponent, and he withdrew from the November ballot the day after the charge was announced, according to a press release by the Jasper County Republican Central Committee (JCRCC).

“We appreciate Thomas making the difficult decision to step away from the campaign and focus on his family and the circumstances he is currently facing,” JCRCC chair Lynn Ragsdale said. “Our thoughts remain with his family, and we respect his decision.”

Secker was unanimously selected by the JCRCC as the new Republican nominee for the district’s state representative.

“Louise has demonstrated her commitment to the people of House District 161 through her years of service to our community,” Ragsdale said. “The committee came together, followed the process, and unanimously selected Louise Secker to carry the Republican nomination forward.

“We are grateful for her willingness to step forward and serve.”

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Facebook/Thomas Ross; Screenshot/Louise Secker campaign website)