More than half of voters concerned about noncitizens voting in midterms

(The Center Square) – More than half of Americans reported being concerned about noncitizens voting in November, according to The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll, with the 2026 midterm elections…

Share



(The Center Square) – More than half of Americans reported being concerned about noncitizens voting in November, according to The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll, with the 2026 midterm elections only three weeks away.

The Center Square’s Voters Voice Poll found that 54% of registered voters are at least “somewhat concerned” about noncitizens voting in the 2026 midterm elections. About 33% of respondents said they were “very concerned” about noncitizen voting and about 21% reported being “slightly concerned” about the issue ahead of the midterm elections.

The Center Square’s Voters Voice Poll, conducted by Noble Predictive Insights, surveyed 2,527 registered voters from Oct. 5-7 via opt-in online panel and text-to-web cell phone messages. The sample included 1,136 Republicans, 1,171 Democrats and 220 True Independents, who did not lean toward either major party when asked.

Hans von Spakovsky, a senior legal fellow at Advancing American Freedom, told The Center Square noncitizen voting is still a major concern for Americans as the critical midterm elections season continues.

“We want to ensure that every eligible citizen is able to vote and that those votes are not diluted, voided, or stolen due to unlawful registration and voting by aliens who have no right to participate in our political and election process,” von Spakovsky said in a statement.

Male respondents were more likely to be concerned about noncitizen voting in the midterms than female respondents. About 59% of male respondents said they were concerned about noncitizen voting, while 49% of female respondents said the same.

A large divide between respondents of different political parties emerged on the question with 80% of Republicans concerned while 33% of Democrats said they were concerned. About 41% of Democratic respondents were “not at all concerned” about noncitizen voting in the upcoming midterm elections whereas only 6% of Republican respondents said the same.

Overall, 63% of Democratic respondents said they were “not concerned about noncitizens voting in the midterm elections. About 22% of those respondents said they were “not too concerned.”

Independent voters made up the largest percentage of those who were “not sure” about concerns over noncitizen voting in the 2026 midterm elections.

The Trump administration has made a priority of prosecuting noncitizens for voting in federal elections across the country. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security alleged nearly 16,000 noncitizens were on Nevada’s voters list as part of an August investigation.

“We’ve put these governors on notice,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin told The Center Square. “States must work with us to ensure free, fair and honest elections.”

DHS eventually reduced its list to 185 noncitizen voters in the state, but Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar refuted those numbers and said each individual is a citizen.

About 35% of white respondents said they were “very concerned” about noncitizen voting in the midterm elections whereas 28% of Hispanic and Latino voters said they were “not at all concerned,” according to the Voters Voice Poll.

von Spakovsky called on states across the country to institute citizenship verification requirements in the voting process. He said many claims of noncitizen voting go unreported because states cannot check whether a voter is a citizen.

“It is important to understand that every vote by an alien cancels and effectively voids the vote of a citizen, no matter what political party that citizen supports and regardless of his or her race or ethnicity,” von Spakovsky said.