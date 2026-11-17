Less than half of Americans (46%) believe crime is up compared with a year ago, marking the second-lowest rate ever recorded and a sizable shift from just three years ago, according to a recent…

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Less than half of Americans (46%) believe crime is up compared with a year ago, marking the second-lowest rate ever recorded and a sizable shift from just three years ago, according to a recent Gallup poll.

Following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, only 41% of Americans said crime had increased nationally – the lowest rate since Gallup began its survey in 1989. In 2026, the 46% of Americans reporting an increase in crime remains near last year’s 49% but marks a significant drop from the 77% of US adults who said crime was rising in 2023, according to Gallup.

Although the poll is not political, the drop coincides with the transition from President Joe Biden to President Donald Trump.

Regarding crime in their local area, only 33% of Americans say it is more frequent than a year ago, within seven percentage points of the record low in 2001 (26%). Gallup first began tracking US adults’ perceptions of local crime in 1972, and Americans are more likely to say crime is rising nationally than in their local area, according to the report.

The findings, from an Oct. 1-19 poll, fall well below the averages for local and national crime since each survey began: 44% and 67%, respectively. In 1992, a record-high percentage of Americans (89%) said crime was rising, and in 2022, perceptions of local crime hit a record high (56%), during Biden’s presidency. Adults under 35, women, those with lower annual incomes and those living in the suburbs are more likely to report a perceived increase in crime, Gallup notes.

Identity theft and scams are the crimes Americans fear most. Unlike in previous reports, Americans’ views on crime are relatively stable across political parties, according to Gallup.

“Americans’ views of how crime is changing in the U.S. and their local area are holding at their most positive levels in 25 years,” Gallup researchers explain in the report. “This comes as the FBI reports violent crime fell in 2025 by the largest amount since it began making national estimates in 1936, and the murder rate is tied for the lowest ever recorded.”

Record drop in violent crime

In August, the FBI announced a record 9% drop in violent crime from 2024 to 2025, marking the largest year-to-year decline in 90 years. The decline has continued into 2026, with significant drops in murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, as previously reported.

The Bureau of Justice Statistics’ National Crime Victimization Survey also found that the rate of nonfatal violent crimes, apart from simple assault, dropped 25% in 2025, according to preliminary estimates. These crimes, also called serious violent victimization crimes, include rape, sexual assault, robbery and aggravated assault, according to the Department of Justice.

Additionally, 64% of Americans perceive Washington, D.C., as a safe place to live or visit, marking a 12-percentage-point rise since 2023 and the highest rate since 1990, according to another Gallup report. Trump ordered the National Guard to patrol the city last year, leading to a drop in crime.

A record number of Americans (47%) also rate New York City as a safe place to live or visit.

Gallup’s poll ranked 16 cities based on their perceived safety. Dallas scored highest, with 68% of Americans viewing it as safe, while Detroit fell to the bottom, with only 31% of US adults calling it safe. Washington, D.C., ranked in the top three, while Chicago placed next to last at 39%, despite its 12-point improvement since 2023.

Minneapolis and Seattle both dropped to their lowest percentages since 1990: 51% and 63%, respectively. Atlanta also dropped below its average to 49%. Gallup did not measure city safety between 2006 and 2023, according to the report.

Unlike the balanced partisan views on crime rates, large political gaps emerge in Americans’ perceived safety of individual cities, Gallup notes. Democrats are 40 percentage points more likely than Republicans to rank six cities as safe, including San Francisco, Seattle, New York and Minneapolis, according to the report.

But for Washington, D.C., the divide is less drastic, with 70% of Democrats and 63% of Republicans considering the nation’s capital safe.

“The change largely reflects a 34-point increase among Republicans, perhaps in response to the Trump administration’s deployment of National Guard troops and federal law enforcement personnel to the city beginning in August 2025,” the report authors write.

The White House credited the Trump administration’s efforts to combat crime.

“This is the direct result of having President Trump at the helm – a leader who respects LAW AND ORDER and puts the safety and security of the American people first,” it said in a release celebrating the poll results. “After securing the border, deporting dangerous criminal illegal aliens, respecting our law enforcement officers, and cracking down on drug trafficking, crime is dropping at a historic rate.

“These dramatic declines demonstrate the impact of President Trump’s commitment to cracking down on crime, holding criminals accountable, and making American communities safer,” the release concluded.

(Image credit: Secret Service police car on Pennsylvania avenue, Washington DC)