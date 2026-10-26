Federal crime numbers reveal significant decline in 2025

(The Daily Signal) – New Justice Department federal survey data shows violent crime victimization fell 25% and property crime victimization fell 19% in 2025 from the rates in 2024.

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(The Daily Signal) – New Justice Department federal survey data shows violent crime victimization fell 25% and property crime victimization fell 19% in 2025 from the rates in 2024.

The new data showed particularly steep declines in aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, and motor vehicle theft.

The National Crime Victimization Survey, conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau and released by the Justice Department’s Bureau of Justice Statistics, estimates crimes experienced by Americans age 12 and older and households, including incidents never reported to police.

The Justice Department says the declines, from the last year of the Biden administration to the first year of the second Trump administration, are the largest single-year declines in the history of the survey that began in 1973.

“This report is proof that President Trump’s ‘Make America Safe Again’ agenda is working,” Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said in a statement. “Under President Trump and Attorney General Blanche, the safety of law-abiding Americans will always come first.”

The findings are preliminary, and the Bureau of Justice Statistics plans to publish final 2025 victimization estimates in 2027.

The survey estimated Americans age 12 and older experienced about 7.5 million violent victimizations in 2025. That’s down from 8.2 million in 2024, the final year of the Joe Biden administration.

The rate of violent victimization excluding simple assault fell 25%, from 9.9 to 7.4 incidents per 1,000 people.

The report defines serious violent crime victimizations as including “threatened, attempted, and completed occurrences of crimes.”

Aggravated assault victimization fell 31%, from about 1.30 million incidents in 2024 to 907,000 in 2025, according to the report. The rate declined from 4.5 to 3.1 incidents per 1,000 people.

It says that robbery victimization fell 27%, from about 626,000 incidents in 2024 to about 454,000 in 2025.

Among the most common crimes, property crime victimization fell 19%, from about 18.4 million incidents in 2024 to 14.9 million in 2025, the data says.

Burglary and trespassing victimization fell 25%, from 1.87 million incidents to 1.41 million, while motor vehicle theft victimization dropped 30%, from 1.19 million incidents to 841,000.

The Justice Department argues that crime is falling because more effective policing encourages victims to report offenses. It also credits the increased immigration enforcement at the southern border, citing the removal of more than 400,000 illegal aliens previously charged or convicted of crimes.

The Justice Department further points to stepped-up drug enforcement, citing a reported 25% increase in fentanyl seizures, as another factor contributing to the declines in victimization.

Further, the department notes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reported a 57% increase in criminal charges associated with its gun-trafficking enforcement efforts, while the FBI disrupted 1,800 gangs and criminal enterprises.