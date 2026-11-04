Missouri Republicans hold both chambers, lose one U.S. House seat in blue ripple

The blue wave seen elsewhere in the nation made a ripple in St. Louis on election night, shaking up the congressional delegation and chipping away at the Republican majority in the state…

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The blue wave seen elsewhere in the nation made a ripple in St. Louis on election night, shaking up the congressional delegation and chipping away at the Republican majority in the state Legislature.

Democratic candidate Fred Wellman ousted incumbent Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Missouri, in the 2nd Congressional District. Wellman secured 51% of the vote to Wagner’s 46%. The flip gained Democrats a seat in Missouri, contributing to a nationwide wave that secured party majorities in both the U.S. House and Senate.

Last night’s results here in Missouri and across the nation deserve thoughtful reflection and honest conversations on where we go from here.



Taking real action on the policies that help families afford to pay their bills, improve the education of our children, and ensure our… — Governor Mike Kehoe (@GovMikeKehoe) November 4, 2026

Rep. Wesley Bell, D-Missouri, cruised to reelection in the 1st Congressional District with 81.5% of the vote.

Democrat Rep. Emanuel Cleaver successfully defended the 5th Congressional District in the Kansas City region against Republican Rick Brattin, garnering 69.5% of the vote.

North Missouri, thank you for the trust you’ve placed in me and this campaign. My priority was to listen, and it will continue to be my first priority going forward. It will be the honor of a lifetime to represent you in Washington.



Over the last seven months on the road, so… pic.twitter.com/AviWONqSfm — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) November 4, 2026

Republican Chris Stigall is heading to Congress after defeating Democrat Josh Smead for Missouri’s 6th Congressional District seat with 59% of the vote.

Republicans lose supermajority in Jefferson City

While Republicans maintained control of the state Legislature, they lost their veto-proof supermajority in the House. Following the election, Republicans hold 93 House seats, falling short of the 109 needed for a supermajority. Democrats gained ground, holding 66 seats. Republicans did maintain control of the Senate.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said the election results warrant reflection and a continued focus on policy over politics.

“Last night’s results here in Missouri and across the nation deserve thoughtful reflection and honest conversations on where we go from here,” Kehoe, a Republican, said. “Taking real action on the policies that help families afford to pay their bills, improve the education of our children and ensure our communities are safe matters much more than well-delivered lines in campaign commercials.

“These are the issues that matter most. These are the issues that our party can deliver on. Today, I’m in the office taking meetings and continuing to work with my team on conservative, common-sense solutions on behalf of every Missourian. Tomorrow I will do the same. Across our state and nation, the work continues – together.”

Abortion, Missouri First Map, initiative petition

Amendment 3, which would have repealed the constitutional right to abortion and prohibited sex-change procedures for minors, failed, with 55% of voters opposing it.

“Women, children and babies are still at grave risk in our state,” Missouri Right to Life said in a statement. “We will continue to educate the public on the dangers of Article I, Section 36 of the Missouri Constitution. We will also continue working with the Legislature to protect the innocent preborn persons in our state.”

pic.twitter.com/rd6KVqaFBs — Missouri Right to Life Political Action Committees (@MORight2LifePAC) November 4, 2026

Voters approved Amendment 6 with 60% support. The amendment prohibits the state Legislature from repealing or amending a voter-approved initiative unless at least 80% of both chambers vote to refer the change to the ballot and voters approve it. This applies retroactively to the 2024 ballot initiative that legalized abortion in the state.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed concern in a release about the measure’s impact on business predictability.

“We are deeply disappointed by the passage of Amendment 6,” said Kara Corches, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber. “Missouri employers depend on a stable, predictable business climate to invest, expand and create jobs. We believe Amendment 6 undermines that stability by making Missouri’s policymaking process less flexible and creating greater uncertainty for businesses across our state.”

Proposition A also failed, with 62% voting against it. The measure would have upheld the Missouri First Map drawn and passed by the Missouri Legislature in 2025. It would have redrawn congressional districts to give Republicans a potential 7-1 majority by consolidating Cleaver’s 5th District.

Top job in St. Louis County stays blue

Democrat Jake Zimmerman decisively won the race for county executive in St. Louis County against Republican Dennis Hancock, replacing outgoing Executive Sam Page.

Zimmerman secured his victory despite the two previous Democrats in the position being indicted. Steve Stenger served jail time following his guilty plea to federal public corruption and mail fraud charges. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey indicted Page in 2025 for allegedly misusing public funds to campaign against a local ballot measure.

Democrats have held the position of county executive in St. Louis County since 1991.