Grassroots effort defeats Idaho abortion proposition, pro-life advocates suffer losses in Missouri, Nevada, Virginia 

Citizens in Idaho rejected a proposition Tuesday designed to legalize abortion up to fetal viability, but advocates for the unborn faced defeats in Missouri, Nevada and Virgina.

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Citizens in Idaho rejected a proposition Tuesday designed to legalize abortion up to fetal viability, but advocates for the unborn faced defeats in Missouri, Nevada and Virgina.

Idaho voters defeated Proposition 1 by a 56% to 44% margin. The measure would have repealed the state’s strict abortion ban and legalized the procedures up to fetal viability, which is generally considered to be around 24 weeks. The failure of the initiative keeps current laws in place to protect the unborn in the Gem State.

Pro-life advocates on the ground credit a massive grassroots mobilization effort for the victory. Kris Folks serves as a sidewalk director for Love Life, an organization ministering to women outside abortion clinics.

“What they underestimated, and honestly, so did we, was going to be the response of the Idaho grassroots. There were so many people knocking on doors for months and weeks,” Folks told Heartlander News.

Folks spends her time at a Planned Parenthood facility on the Oregon border.

“I think God had mercy on us through His people, and we honestly approached all of this with prayer,” she said.

She noted church leaders felt emboldened to speak out against the measure after state officials clarified churches wouldn’t face legal penalties for addressing the ballot initiative.

“To see the church really awaken here in Idaho and take ground for the glory of God has been just the honor of my life to get to be a part of, and I think it made all the difference,” Folks said.

Image credit: Titus Folks

Stop Prop 1 Communications Director Mary Strow said voters saw through a barrage of out-of-state funded ads seeking to rewrite laws and reshape values.

“The people of Idaho have spoken,” Strow said. “Idaho is and will always be a state that values life and protects the unborn.”

Pro-choice wins in Missouri, Nevada, Virginia

Missouri voters rejected Amendment 3, a measure designed to restore pro-life protections and restrict sex-change procedures for minors. Her Health, Her Future Campaign Manager James Lawson expressed profound disappointment over the result.

“Tonight is a loss for women, a loss for children and a loss for life,” Lawson said. “The left poured tens of millions of dollars from out-of-state extreme leftists to defeat this amendment, and Missouri women and children will continue to suffer the consequences.”

Abortion is already legal in Nevada, but voters there passed Question 6 to enshrine abortion access into the state’s constitution. The measure passed with 63% of the vote. Nevada Right to Life thanked volunteers who showed up at polling locations across the state despite the loss.

Virginia voters approved a constitutional amendment establishing access to abortion through the first two trimesters of pregnancy. Virginia Society of Human Life President Olivia Gans Turner said deliberate manipulation of the ballot language confused voters.

“The winners of this vote will be abortion businesses who will be able to operate unregulated and without any serious accountability in the Commonwealth,” Turner said. “The losers of tonight’s vote are the women and unborn children who will now be without any legal protections going forward.”

Folks acknowledged the sobering reality for pro-life advocates in Missouri, Nevada and Virginia after Tuesday’s losses, but she urged them not to surrender.

“Brothers and sisters, you’re in the thick of the battle,” Folks said. “It might seem like we’re in this beautiful red paradise [in Idaho], but you’re not supposed to be in paradise. We’ll get there when we get to heaven. You’re pushing back the culture of death. The church has the keys to the culture, and we can teach lawmakers.”

(Featured image credit: Kris Folks)