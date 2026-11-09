Missouri Lt. Gov. Wasinger lays out conservative path forward, calls for tax relief after Republican midterm defeats 

Missouri’s midterm election brought the loss of a Republican supermajority in the state House, the defeat of a veteran congresswoman and the passage of several liberal-leaning ballot amendments….

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Missouri’s midterm election brought the loss of a Republican supermajority in the state House, the defeat of a veteran congresswoman and the passage of several liberal-leaning ballot amendments. But Lt. Gov. Dave Wasinger sees a clear path forward.

He views the results as a necessary wake-up call for Jefferson City to reconnect with everyday Missourians and deliver on core conservative promises.

“Tuesday night was an interesting night,” Wasinger told Heartlander News. “Frankly, it was not a good night for Republicans and we need to step back and hear the message, both on a federal and state level, and start delivering the goods.”

Wasinger pointed to national economic pressures, particularly inflation and high gas prices, as major drivers of voter frustration. He recalled paying $107 to fill his F-150 pickup truck just days before the election. Wasinger, who took office in 2025, noted the financial strain Missourians face every time they fill up at the pump or shop for groceries.

“With these gas prices and everything else that’s taking place in terms of cost over the last few months, it’s just been a tough environment nationwide. It was just kind of an angry electorate that wanted to change,” he said.

Wasinger, a St. Louis County resident, said lawmakers must take a hard look at their priorities and focus on what matters most to working families. He echoed Gov. Mike Kehoe’s call to prioritize education, safe communities and helping families pay their bills.

“I think we need to focus on these core bread-and-butter issues,” Wasinger said. “As they said back in the ’90s, ‘it’s the economy, stupid.’ When Clinton was elected, he called it ‘pocketbook issues,’ but we need to start delivering for Missourians. And if we deliver, I think, we’ll be in great shape in 2028.”

Property tax relief and passage of a responsible state budget will also top Wasinger’s agenda for the upcoming legislative session.

“We need to provide some relief to Missourians in terms of these costs. I think that starts with property taxes,” he said. “That should have been done last year. That was the number one legislative priority. I think we should have gotten property tax relief for particularly seniors who are being priced out of their homes.”

Wasinger also wants to address dysfunction in the Missouri Senate. He is championing an initiative to livestream Senate proceedings, increasing accountability and allowing Missourians to see whether lawmakers are working on their behalf.

“We’re one of only two states that don’t livestream their Senate proceedings,” Wasinger said. “I think that’s going to change by this time next year, where Missourians can see what I see.”

The passage of Amendment 6 and the loss of the House supermajority present new challenges, but Wasinger remains optimistic about the state’s future. He believes a strong budget, meaningful tax reform and greater transparency will put conservatives in a strong position heading into 2028.

“We’re going to fight for everyday Missourians, and we’re going to fight for these bread-and-butter issues,” Wasinger said. “We’re going to get accountability and transparency in the Missouri Senate, and we’ll hopefully get a good budget passed this upcoming year. Let’s continue to fight for Missouri and fight for the country.”

(Image credit: Stuart McMillian/Heartlander News)