Missouri cyberstalker sentenced for tormenting minor using Roblox; follows 2025 stalking conviction 

A Missouri woman has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to using Roblox and other social media platforms to terrorize a minor.

Share



A Missouri woman has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to using Roblox and other social media platforms to terrorize a minor.

Julianne Grace Willis, 26, of Independence, Missouri, pretended to be a 24-year-old man on Roblox and sent demeaning messages to the Ulysses, Kansas, victim in 2022.

After the victim blocked Willis on Roblox, she started using phone calls, text messages and social media messages to send rape threats to the victim. She also threatened to kill the victim and their family.

Along with the threats, Willis created a fake dating profile for the victim, causing men to show up at the minor’s home expecting romantic encounters. Willis also repeatedly called the victim’s employer with derogatory statements, and the victim had to change jobs.

Furthermore, Willis contacted the victim’s relatives and accused them of infidelity.

“Cyberstalking is not a harmless online activity,” U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser said in a press release, which credited the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) with investigating the case. “It can have serious real-world consequences for victims, their families and their livelihoods.”

Willis was sentenced last week to 41 months in prison for cyberstalking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas said.

Willis was also sentenced to two years in state prison in November 2025 for stalking in Polk County, Iowa. She will complete the two-year sentence before starting her federal sentence of roughly 3.5 years.

“Ms. Willis’ multiple convictions for stalking demonstrate a sustained pattern of threatening and harassing conduct that caused significant disruption and fear in the victim’s life,” Kriegshauser said.

“We hope this sentence encourages victims of stalking and online harassment to report these crimes to law enforcement and seek assistance before the conduct escalates.”

(Mugshot photo credit: Screenshot/Facebook/Protecting KS Children From Sexual Predators)