Missouri man confesses to feigned military career, chronic illness to defraud VA

A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to pretending to be a Vietnam War veteran to defraud more than $100,000 from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

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A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to pretending to be a Vietnam War veteran to defraud more than $100,000 from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

James Lyon, 80, of Independence, Missouri, repeatedly lied about serving in the Marine Corps and claimed he served in the Vietnam War to receive prestigious combat decorations such as the Bronze Star and Silver Star, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

Lyon also dishonestly told the VA he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – a nervous system disease commonly known as ALS, in which neurons progressively die. Lyon fabricated medical records to fraudulently receive $124,262 in disability-related funds from the VA.

“Veterans’ benefits represent a sacred national promise that is rooted in our gratitude to the men and women who have sacrificed and served our country,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri R. Matthew Price. “When individuals fraudulently obtain these benefits for their own personal gain, they undermine the integrity of these vital programs and divert resources from the veterans who earned them and need them most.

“That is unacceptable.”

Lyon refused Marine Corps training in 1966 as a conscientious objector, which means he rejected military service due to moral or religious beliefs. Despite his refusal, he still claimed to have completed three periods of service in the Marine Corps, including combat in the Vietnam War.

Lyon pleaded guilty Tuesday to fraudulently stealing $124,262 by claiming unearned combat decorations and submitting false medical paperwork. He could receive a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

“Engaging in stolen valor – whether it involves stealing a veteran’s identity or making false claims about military service and awards – not only undermines the sacrifices made by those who have genuinely served but also dishonors the veterans who have rightfully earned their benefits,” Department of Veterans Affairs Inspector General Cheryl Mason said.