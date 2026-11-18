Two medical groups want pediatric residents to be allowed to decline participation in providing puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones to minors on grounds of conscience.

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Two medical groups want pediatric residents to be allowed to decline participation in providing puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones to minors on grounds of conscience.

Do No Harm and the American College of Pediatricians sent a letter to the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education this week, asking the council to protect doctors who object to participating in transgender-related treatments.

“No resident should be forced to choose between participating in harmful sex-rejecting interventions and completing their medical education,” American College of Pediatricians President Dr. Michael Artigues said in a statement.

The council already allows obstetrics and gynecology residents with religious or moral objections to skip abortion training. However, those residents must still treat patients with abortion complications, according to the council’s rules.

The proposal would require residency programs to adopt written policies allowing doctors with sincere objections to “opt out of direct participation without penalty.” Programs could not penalize residents, withhold promotions or deny them other training because they opted out.

Residents would still have to complete their other training, and programs would remain responsible for providing patients with timely care.

The council’s pediatric rules do not specify whether doctors can refuse these treatments for religious or moral reasons. A 2023 survey found that 57 of 84 pediatric residency programs provided residents with experience in so-called transgender care. Only seven had policies addressing objections from doctors, according to the study, which was published this year.

The groups cited a case in which a children’s hospital agreed to pay an employee $650,000 after the employee said they were fired for asking not to participate in transgender procedures for children because of their religious beliefs. The hospital settled without admitting liability, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said.

“An employer must show a substantial burden – not mere inconvenience – before denying a religious accommodation, including accommodation requests arising from religious beliefs about biological sex,” commission Chair Andrea Lucas said in a statement.

In March, the American College of Pediatricians launched a campaign urging doctors to stop providing so-called transgender treatments to minors, the Daily Signal reported.

Do No Harm’s chief medical officer, Dr. Kurt Miceli, told Heartlander News that some providers used billing codes for other conditions when administering transgender-related treatments to minors.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court declined this week to hear a challenge from Do No Harm and other groups opposing a California rule requiring continuing education courses for doctors to address bias in medicine. Justice Clarence Thomas dissented.

Thomas argued that California could use the ruling to require instructors to tell doctors to recommend transgender surgeries to some patients, the Daily Signal reported.

“First Amendment protections do not give way simply because a State heavily regulates speech,” he wrote in his dissent.