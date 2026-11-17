(The Daily Signal) – Justice Clarence Thomas warned that a ruling left in place by the Supreme Court could allow governments to compel speech on issues such as abortion and transgender surgery…

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(The Daily Signal) – Justice Clarence Thomas warned that a ruling left in place by the Supreme Court could allow governments to compel speech on issues such as abortion and transgender surgery “as a cover for censorship.”

The high court declined Monday to take up a challenge to California’s requirement that continuing medical education courses include examples of how doctors’ “implicit bias” leads to disparities in health outcomes.

Dr. Azadeh Khatibi and the medical watchdog group Do No Harm sued, claiming that constitutes compelled speech in violation of the First Amendment. Lower courts rejected their challenge, concluding that the courses constitute government speech rather than the instructors’ private speech.

In his dissent, Thomas warned that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit didn’t just get the case wrong, but also may have set a precedent that cuts against some of the Supreme Court’s recent rulings upholding free speech.

“On the Ninth Circuit’s view of government speech, could California require a CME instructor to communicate the state’s preferred message on the availability of abortion?” he asked. “Could the state require a CME instructor to inform participants that for certain patients, gender-transition surgery is ethically required?”

Under that logic, he wrote, “enough government regulation of the field would convert the private speaker’s message in each of these hypotheticals into government speech unprotected by the First Amendment.”

Four justices must vote to hear a case. Justice Samuel Alito joined Thomas’ dissent, while Justice Neil Gorsuch separately indicated he would have taken up the case, leaving the challengers one vote short.

“It cannot be the case that compelled speech becomes government speech because the government has compelled the speech,” Thomas wrote. “We should not permit the government-speech doctrine to be wielded as ‘a cover for censorship’ or a cloak for compelled speech.”

Khatibi, a California ophthalmologist who teaches medical education courses, disputes the state’s premise that implicit bias is the primary factor driving health care disparities.

A Do No Harm member who also teaches such courses argues that studies do not provide evidence that implicit-bias training reduces health care barriers, and warns that the state’s mandate introduces “divisive and discriminatory ideas.”

Questions of speech on abortion and gender ideology may seem irrelevant to the case at hand, but Thomas cited two Supreme Court cases from recent years addressing those issues.

In National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Becerra (2018), the court ruled that California could not require pro-life pregnancy centers to refer patients to abortion centers. California argued that posting a placard with the information of local abortion centers did not violate the pregnancy centers’ free speech rights because these placards would be a form of professional speech, open to government regulation. The court disagreed.

In Chiles v. Salazar, the Supreme Court struck down a Colorado law restricting therapy for unwanted same-sex attraction or gender dysphoria. Colorado argued that the law merely regulated professional treatment rather than speech, but the court ruled that it restricted speech based on its content and discriminated against Kaley Chiles’ viewpoint.

Thomas wrote that California’s implicit-bias requirement is not government speech, because California has not otherwise dictated the “content of courses,” only that CME courses “generally relate to the practice of medicine.” He also argued that the public is “unlikely to perceive a private instructor’s CME course as government speech.”

“California’s attempt to require private individuals in privately accredited CME courses to run implicit-bias training is an evident attempt ‘to regulate private expression,’” Thomas wrote.