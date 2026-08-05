Max Miller gets his wish: House opens investigation into his personal life

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The House Ethics Committee opened an investigation Tuesday into Republican Ohio Rep. Max Miller after the congressman requested one be opened.

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The House Ethics Committee opened an investigation Tuesday into Republican Ohio Rep. Max Miller after the congressman requested one be opened.

Miller took steps Tuesday for the Ethics Committee to investigate his ex-wife’s domestic violence allegations against him, claiming he had “absolutely nothing to hide.” The committee announced it is “reviewing” the allegations against the embattled congressman.

“The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), is reviewing allegations that Representative Max Miller may have engaged in domestic violence and abuse or illegal drug use in violation of the Code of Official Conduct or any other applicable standard of conduct,” the committee said.

“The Committee notes that the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred,” the statement continued. “No other public comment will be made on this matter except in accordance with Committee rules.”

Miller’s ex-wife, Emily Moreno, accused him of throwing hot water from a hot pan in June 2024 and then spraying her with hot water from a sink hose while she laid in a fetal position on the floor, according to court records.

“On Saturday, June 8, 2024, I told Congressman Miller that I was planning to leave him. He got extremely upset. He took hot water from a pan he had just cooked eggs in and threw it at me. Shocked, I fell to the floor and lay there in a fetal position. Congressman Miller took the sprayer from the sink and continued to spray me with hot water.”

Moreno alleged that Miller fractured their two-year-old daughter’s collarbone with “a bruise that accompanies the injury that appears to be in a handprint and appears to have been inflicted.”

Moreno alleged that when she stayed with Miller, her daughter said, “Daddy kill you,” according to CBS News. She claimed that Miller held a gun to her head in March 2025 and abused her in front of their daughter.

A court-appointed parental coordinator, Deborah Koricke, told the court in May that she was not convinced that Miller abused his then-wife and daughter, according to court records. He was never charged with a crime.

Both Miller and Moreno filed restraining orders against each other. Moreno accused her ex-husband of physically grabbing one of her attorneys, Andrew Zashin, and using a profane slur against Zashin’s fiancée in May.

Miller filed a a domestic violence case against her in February, but moved to drop it in May. A judge found that Miller “was not under any apparent infirmity and did not appear to have been threatened by or in fear of” Moreno, CBS News reported.

Miller alleged that Moreno fabricated these allegations because she suffers from bipolar disorder.

Moreno’s father, Republican Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, said Tuesday that he picked up his granddaughter from Miller at the police station Sunday and that Miller would not hand over the child’s favorite stuffed bunny. He called on his ex-son-in-law to resign from office and drop his re-election bid.

Republican Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall also called on Miller to resign, and Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said the allegations are “not what we want in our lawmakers,” according to Politico. Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters at a Tuesday press gaggle he would not weigh in about whether Miller should resign.

President Donald Trump called Miller Monday and said “things aren’t looking good,” indicating that his candidacy was in trouble, according to Axios. Ohio Republicans have until the Wednesday deadline to replace Miller if he dropped out.

(Photo credit: Screenshot/X/Max Miller)